‘GUNNED DOWN LIKE A DOG’

A DARING leap off a five-foot-high stage, by Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman, provided a show-stopping finale to the Jazz Artists On The Greens (JAOTG) concert, on Saturday night, at WASA Grounds, St Joseph.

Trotman blew hearts and minds and made hairs on napes and forearms stand on end, with some deft finger work on his alto sax, before gleefully falling into the wide-open arms of the sold-out crowd, during a stellar performance.