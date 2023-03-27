‘GUNNED DOWN LIKE A DOG’

GUNMEN opened fire in a savannah in Valencia on Saturday night, claiming the life of a 14-year-old boy and injuring two others.
The boy attempted to run from the armed men, but was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.
He is Kyle Paul, a Third Form pupil at Coryal High School.
Police said the incident took place around 8 p.m. while Paul was playing football with friends at KP Lands, Valencia Savannah.
Investigators said the victim lived a short distance away from where the incident took place.
It was reported that while the football match was in progress, a silver hatchback vehicle pulled up nearby and a number of gunmen dressed in black came out of the car and began firing into the savannah.
Those present, including Paul, attempted to scamper for safety by running off in different directions.
The boy however was trapped in a cricket net and attempted to escape though a narrow space, but was cornered and shot in the upper body and legs.
Two other people were also shot and injured, said officers.
They remained hospitalised up to yesterday evening. One of the injured victims, a 26-year-old man, was said to be listed in critical condition.
The murder has now taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 134 compared to 118 for the corresponding period last year.
After carrying out the attack, the gunmen re-entered the car and sped off.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, a resident of the area said when the gunfire erupted she believed someone had ignited fireworks.
“I just hear this loud set of explosions and started wondering who shooting off fireworks at this time of the year. Is only after I got to realise that gunmen shoot up the area and kill the boy,” said the woman who requested anonymity.
“Them fellas real heartless to just pull out they machine gun and shot up the place and kill innocent people just like that,” she added.
The woman said she did not know Paul personally, but described him as a “loving and quiet child” she would often see in the community.
“I do not know the boy all that well but every now and then I would see him in the area and he was always polite and quiet. But even though I don’t know him all that well, this really hurting knowing that a young boy who looked like he has so much potential in life had to get gunned down like a dog by these criminals,” she said.
The shooting was reminiscent of one that took place last October at African Grounds in Enterprise.
In that incident, gunmen opened fire on a recreation ground, ending the life of nine-year-old Jomol Modeste.
At the time Modeste was also playing a game of football with friends when a white panel van that was reported stolen earlier in the day pulled up and gunmen emerged, opening fire indiscriminately.
Modeste was shot and taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, but died while receiving treatment.
Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into the latest murder.