Gunning for Gary

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned of “grave and mortal danger” being faced by citizens from the United National Congress/Gary Griffith accommodation, saying the country would become “awash” with guns which would be used by one race against the other.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in St James on Thursday night, Rowley said the UNC and the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Griffith were getting into bed with each other and were campaigning on the promise to give people more guns.
He said the UNC had promised to bring “stand your ground” legislation to the Parliament, “which means that if you see somebody you don’t like, you say just ‘shoot them and tell the police I was afraid of that person’. That is a policy that is simply saying a dog whistle that you going to give people of a certain race guns to shoot people of another race, because they are saying that crime in this country, which we know is across the board, is one race attacking another race”.
The Prime Minister said one pundit was even asking, under the Freedom of Information Act, how many Indians had been killed by Africans in the country. “It is good information, but for what purpose?” he said.
Rowley said former Appeal Court judge Stanley John, “no ordinary arbitrary hotheaded person”, found that there was a “well-oiled criminal enterprise” within the Police Service during Griffith’s tenure, “and all you have to know is where the oil is and who is the enterprise owner”.
Serious national
security concerns
The Prime Minister quoted liberally from an affidavit submitted in court by the “existing Commissioner of Police” which stated that over 100 guns granted under the tenure of Griffith had been used to commit crimes of murder, robberies and suicide.
The PM said the affidavit, which was carried in a newspaper, also stated that 30 guns so far imported by authorised dealers ended up in the hands of criminals.
“This is a sworn statement in the court, and of course the Commissioner of Police... raised serious national security concerns and concerns over the stability of the country over such imports.
“She is talking about a (gun) dealer having permission to import 3.6 million rounds of ammunition,” he said, adding that the Commissioner also spoke of poor accounting records of guns and ammunition that were imported.
He said this was military-grade arms and ammunition which had the capacity to pierce wood, concrete, metal and the body armour worn by the police being put in the hands of civilians.
The Prime Minister said even though Griffith liked to call his (Rowley’s) name, he had not been answering him, “but he is coming into the political arena, and is political ‘bois’ he will get”.
Ammunition galore
The Prime Minister quoted statistics to prove this point that on Griffith’s watch, there was steep escalation in the number of permits issued and executed for the importation of guns and ammunition, and that Griffith changed the policy to allow the importation of assault weapons.
Noting that in a recent murder in St James, 62 rounds of ammunition were fired into one victim, the Prime Minister said: “The one thing that is not in short supply in Trinidad and Tobago is ammunition. Every little punk on every street corner, every drug dealer could fire as much as they like because ammunition is not in short supply in Trinidad and Tobago.
“So while we out there talking about porous border, the biggest pore in the border is getting the permit and bringing in millions of rounds of ammunition.”
The Prime Minister said Griffith “on his own decided” to change the policy, “unbeknownst to me as Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Security Council”, on giving people powerful assault weapons. He said he discovered this one weekend when he was looking at the newspaper and saw a whole page advertising assault weapons.
Rowley also said Griffith shut down the Blanchisseuse Police Station and the Mayaro Police Station “without reference to the Minister of the Prime Minister. And the St Clair Police Station became a business place for the Firearm Unit”.
“They opened a room there recently and they found 10,000 files for Firearms User’s Licence,” he said.
He said the number of FULs issued moved from 328 in 2016 to 363 in 2017; 722 in 2018; 1,704 in 2019; 2000 in 2020; and 1986 in 2021. “So... we see the attempt to militarise the society and coming into the information is that a lot of this is not being done for free,” he said.
Guns galore
Quoting from the Commissioner’s affidavit, the Prime Minister said the importation of ammunition for non-law enforcement purposes sky-rocketed to an all-time high in 2020—57.2 million rounds of ammunition, almost 40 times the population of this country.
“It means that for every one of us there are 40 bullets imported into this country,” he said.
He gave the following figures:
• In 2016, 81 import permits were granted to 55 registered gun dealers to bring in 1,620 guns and 6.1 million rounds of ammunition;
• 2017 — 54 permits granted to bring in 1,666 guns and 4.7 million rounds of ammunition;
• 2018 — 91 permits granted to bring in 5,422 guns and 2.6 million rounds of ammunition;
• 2019 — 150 permits were granted to import 2,750 guns and eight million rounds of ammunition;
• 2020 — 306 permits granted to dealers, allowing them to bring in 64,553 guns and 57.19 million rounds of ammunition.
“So we are at war with Ukraine or Venezuela. So the solution to fighting crime in this country, according to Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC and Gary Griffith of the NTA (“N for Not, T for That, A--there is dash, yuh could finish it as you require”)... is to get people permits to bring in 64,553 guns and 57 million rounds of ammunition,” the Prime Minister stated.