Guns discovered at Couva warehouse ... again

ALMOST one year after police found a large cache of ammunition at a warehouse in Couva, officers raided the premises again yesterday and found 15 assault rifles, two hand guns and magazines.
Police said they received information and, around 1.30 p.m., officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), together with officers of the Customs and Excise Division, raided the warehouse off the Old Southern Main Road, McBean, Couva.
The officers intercepted a barrel used by families abroad to send items to their relatives in Trinidad and Tobago.
Police said when they opened the sealed barrel, they found 19 assault rifles, mostly Russian-made Automatic Kalishnikovs, and American made AR-15s, one M-16, plus two hand-held pistols.
The officers also found a large quantity of magazines.
Police said up to yesterday evening they were trying to determine who sent the weapons and who was supposed to receive them.
In April last year, police made a similar bust at the warehouse, when a few guns and a large quantity of nine mm and assault rifle ammunition was found hidden in a washing machine and a dryer.
Police said in early April someone arrived on the compound to collect the items, but just before the household items could be examined the person suddenly left and never returned. The items were then returned to storage, but later that month officers of the SIU received information and, together with Customs and Excise officers, the washing machine and dryer were retrieved, and hidden within the items was the ammunition, along with several boxes of cigarette paper.
No arrests have been made in connection with last year’s bust and yesterday’s.