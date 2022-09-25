Guns galore

OVER the past decade in Trinidad and Tobago, over 7,000 guns have been retrieved by the police and statistics show that young people are the ones possessing the guns and dying by the guns.
The Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) provided statistics to the Sunday Express after a request was made. The statistics show that over the period January 1, 2013 to September 2022 some 7,368 illegal firearms were recovered.
Of this, 1,712 were revolvers, 3,787 pistols, 553 high-powered firearms and a combined 1,310 homemade and manufactured shotguns.
CAPA stated that the pistols were the more prevalent handguns seized by police. Pistols accounted for 63 per cent of all firearms seized and 69 per cent of handguns that were seized.
Revolvers accounted for 28 per cent of all firearms seized and 31 per cent of all handguns that were seized.
The statistics also show there has been an uptick in the recovery of high-powered firearms by the police from 2019 onwards.
CAPA stated that notable to this increase were significant seizures in March of 2022 at Medway Warehouse, Freeport, where nine AK-47 rifles, eight AR-15 rifles, two pistols, 36 magazines and 1,021 rounds of assorted ammunition were recovered in a sealed barrel.
Similarly, in April 2021 at the same location, one MAGPUL assault rifle, four pistols and an assortment of ammunition were found hidden in cargo. Also, in April 2021 at the Swissport Cargo Bond at Piarco, 13 pistols, 15 rifles, one revolver, one shotgun and an assortment of ammunition were recovered.
Rifles accounted for 71 per cent of all high-powered firearms seized while machine guns accounted for 14 per cent and sub-machine guns 19 per cent.
Machine guns and sub-machine guns would have each contributed to one per cent of the total figure.
Trigger happy youths
Of note is that, from 2019 to now, the seizure of rifles almost doubled that of the previous years 2013 to 2018. Machine guns would have been seized between 2013 and 2016 and in 2022 while sub-machine guns would have been seized between 2017 and 2021.
CAPA stated that a sub-machine gun uses handgun ammunition while a machine gun uses rifle ammunition.
For the years 2018 to September 2022, a total of 2,811 persons were arrested and charged for possession of firearms.
Of this, the majority were young persons (1,821) between the age group of 15-34, who accounted for 65 per cent of the arrests.
Significantly, 645 persons were arrested and charged between the age group 20-24.
In terms of murder victims (15-34 age group), the statistics show that for the period 2018 to September 2022, 2,343 individuals were murdered.
Of this, some 1,212 victims were between the ages 16-35 years and accounting for 52 per cent of all murder victims.
CAPA stated that the statistics do not indicate if these persons were involved in crime or criminal activity.