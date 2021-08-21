Guns, guns and more guns

INDIVIDUALS being permitted to legally own more than three firearms is “raw craziness”, says former police commissioner Stephen Williams.
Such an allocation is considered illogical and unreasonable and, furthermore, no Commissioner of Police can justify approving in excess of three firearms to an individual, he said in an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, when asked to comment on the apparent ease with which several Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) holders have in excess of five firearms.
Williams said, “For me, having served in the Police Service and sat in the Office of Commissioner of Police...the worst thing I could have become aware of is people having three and four firearms.
“As an individual in an environment where you are trying to restrict the presence of firearms in the country, it is illogical, it is unreasonable and it clearly cannot be justified by any commissioner. That is raw craziness. How can someone handle four weapons as an individual? This will lead to additional problems.”
The Sunday Express has been investigating the granting of FULs and identifying the types of firearms, such as semi-automatic ones, which are now in the hands of citizens, as well as the seemingly overnight practice of individuals registering businesses to become firearm dealers—a process that usually takes some time.
Recent news reports have revealed that weapons used by the T&T Police Service (TTPS) and Defence Force which are considered prohibited under the Firearms Act 16:01 for individuals are now in the hands of people who are not properly trained to handle them.
In several instances, 5.56-calibre assault rifles were easily granted based under the category of “sporting”.
Additionally, the granting of ammunition (5.56 among others) has far exceeded past limits set throughout the history of the TTPS, according to the Sunday Express investigation.
A recent example is the legal arms and ammunition seized by the Coast Guard on August 5 belonging to head of the Legal Unit of the TTPS, Christian Chandler, who is currently under probe following an aborted cruise in the Gulf.
The TTGC had responded to a distress call from a woman on the boat named Knot Guilty owned by Chandler.
The woman related she was fearful of being sexually assaulted by a businessman and felt unsafe on the boat, as heavily armed police officers and individuals were brandishing weapons during the lime.
Chandler, 43, of Haleland Park, Maraval, had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-calibre with EOTech optic, streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines and 100 rounds of 5.56 ammunition green tip, according to police information.
How much is too
much ammo?
The Sunday Express understands that under previous police regimes, individuals were permitted 30 rounds of ammunition (two magazines filled).
Should more be needed, then a written request had to be made to the Commissioner of Police, who would then grant approval based on discretion.
Ammunition like 5.56-calibre, which goes into sub-machine guns and heavy weapons, was not issued as under the Firearms Act. They are listed as prohibited weapons and reserved for law enforcement, as contained in the Firearms Act 16.01.
Former Defence
Force chief:
Absolute madness
In an interview with the Sunday Express on August 15, a former chief of defence staff said during his tenure, the Trinidad Rifle Association (TRA) was the only authorised body to acquire 7.62 ammunition and rifles for the sole use of sport shooting.
He said citizens in possession of such heavy fire-power “is absolute madness”.
“Go on the ranges and you will see for yourself—those in possession are not used for ‘sport shooting’. It is more for showboat and gallerying,” he said.
The former Defence Staff chief (who did not want to be identified further) said only bolt action firearms are allowed in sport shooting and not semi-automatic rifles as in current use.
“This calibre is only recognised for competing at regional and international events called Fullbore Rifle Shooting at the West Indies Fullbore Rifle Championships and the Commonwealth Games, just to name a few,” he said.
“Any citizen of T&T who is desirous of acquiring such a firearm could only do so with a recommendation from the TRA, and this would only be granted (the recommendation) if the individual was a bonafide member of the association who engages in sport shooting and would be representing our country at such events. These rifles (the bolt action types) are not for combat war.”
Additionally, he said 5.56-calibre ammunition is “not allowed for use in sport shooting, as this is clearly meant for combative situations such as war. In T&T, this calibre was only issued to the TTPS and the TTDF personnel while on duty”.
He also said: “The PCC (Pistol Calibre Carbine) firearms have been around for quite some time and are used for sport shooting in the IPSC discipline (International Practical Shooting Confederation) Shooting Championships which are held worldwide (not Olympics).
“During my tenure—I am subject to correction if this has changed—the TRA is the local arm (representative) and if a citizen wishes to acquire such a firearm, he/she could only do so with a recommendation from them (TRA) and this would only be granted if the individual was a bonafide member of the association who engages in sport shooting and would be representing our country at such events. The firearms (7.62- and 5.56-calibre) that are being purchased by citizens are not being done illegally, if an individual has the permission to acquire and keep such a firearm from the Office of the Commissioner of Police.”
Racket unearthed
A Sunday Express investigation published previously uncovered a multi-million-dollar racket involving several registered firearm dealers catering to crime-worried business people.
The business owners pay big bucks for their FULs, variations and dealer’s licences.
Additionally, police officers and some managerial TTPS employees were cashing in big on fast-tracking FUL applications.
The managers in question charge from $45,000 upwards per FUL fast-tracking.
Their prices vary from first-time applications to variations.
Several businessmen in T&T legally have in their possession in excess of five firearms, many of which are assault weapons.
The Sunday Express, as part of its investigation, has checked the Companies Registry and discovered over 50 businesses have been established to become firearm dealers.
The companies were registered between October 2019 and July 2021.
Several of these businesses are donors which have signed on to the I Support Our Service (ISOS) programme of the TTPS—an initiative of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and his wife, Nicole, which was launched in 2019.
It involves businesses pledging support for the TTPS, such as giving police officers discounts or providing tangible items to the TTPS.