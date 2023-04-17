Gunshots at bar fracas

RIVAL gang members brought a premature end to a party at an Ariapita Avenue nightclub yesterday morning when they began firing gunshots and hurling glass bottles at one another.
One man was taken to hospital after he sustained a wound to the face.
No one else was injured, said police.
The incident took place around 2.30 a.m., at the establishment at the corner of Ariapita Avenue and Carlos Street.
Videos circulating on social media yesterday showed patrons scampering for safety from inside the building as others threw bottles while the sounds of loud explosions were also heard.
Investigators said they were informed by patrons that rival gang members came face-to-face before they became involved in a fight.
Officers of the Western Division Task Force went to the area, but no arrests were made.
Yesterday afternoon the management of TZAR Nightlife issued a statement denying that the fight had taken place at its venue.
“The management of TZAR Nightlife extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the incidents which occurred on Sunday morning at an event held at our neighbour, Coco Club.
“While it is unfortunate, we wish to inform the public and our patrons that this is an isolated event and not affiliated with TZAR Nightlife as our venue was already closed at 2 a.m. TZAR Nightlife is only the rooftop level and have no affiliation or management of the ground level now known as Coco Club.
“As many of our patrons, promoters and event supporters would know, we at TZAR Nightlife always provide and will continue to provide the highest level of security for your safety while you patronise our venue,” it stated.
A senior officer in the Western Division told the Express the safety of patrons in the area was of top priority to law enforcement and it is for this reason that regular patrols are carried out.
“I won’t say that it is not safe to patronise the area and the clubs, but you have to remember that in these settings where alcohol is involved, it just takes one idiot to start a big brawl,” he said.
The officer said they have received information that one of the men who started the fight was a gang member from Beetham Gardens, but when they arrived on the scene, the man could not be found.
“People come on the avenue to enjoy the night life and the majority of them are there simply for that, but then there are some trouble makers who come and ruin the situation for everyone, including the business owners because when things like these happen other people may not want to take the chance to come back,” the officer said. “But what I can say is that the area is safe and officers will continue to work hard to ensure law and order is maintained.”
In mid-February, two Morvant men were shot dead outside another bar along the Avenue.
A British tourist was also injured during the incident.
The motive for the double murder was gang related, police said then.
The British woman who was also injured was treated for an injury to her leg and discharged.
In a statement from the Police Service then, Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said of the murders and shooting: “These incidents will obviously cause concern for me. However, I want to assure members of the public that these incidents are being vigorously pursued. Police officers are out there in full strength doing everything possible to prevent further occurrences. Unfortunately, there are those who remain intent on creating chaos and mayhem.”