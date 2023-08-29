“Utter insanity”.
This was how the killing of 29-year-old Marvin Safe on the compound of the Arima General Hospital yesterday morning was described by Anthony Cabrera, a father who was seeking attention for his son at the hospital.
“We were here because my son had broken his arm, and as we were entering, we saw a vehicle pull up. Then rapid gunshots. They were very, very loud. Nothing like the movies. It was like thunder. I grabbed my son and had to scamper for safety and run towards the hospital. He was crying the whole time. Then next thing we know is we are seeing a car speed away and the security running out to another car. And then you are hearing them saying that a man dead, a man dead...I don’t have words any more. It was utter insanity. What is my country coming to?” Cabrera said while speaking with Express yesterday in the car park of the hospital.
Safe, who lived in Manzanilla, was fatally shot at about 7 a.m. yesterday while entering the hospital where he worked.
Police said that he had just passed the security booth when a black Nissan X-Trail which had been behind him pulled up next to him.
The occupants of the SUV then opened fire, before driving out of the hospital.
The SUV was last seen driving on Queen Mary Avenue.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Arima police station, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Homicide Bureau, responded.
Safe died on the scene where scene experts recovered several spent 5.56mm and 9mm shells on the scene of the shooting.
Dad: This is madness
Safe’s father, Hugh, fought back tears while speaking to the media as he tried to come to terms with the death of his son.
“He was a nice boy...I don’t know how they could watch him and do him that. What they do him that for? They wicked. That is madness. He did not deserve that. He is not a bad boy. He was never around anybody like this. He never went to jail or anything. He working here (at the hospital) for about three years now. He doh even like to go out and lime that much. What they do this for?” Hugh Safe asked.
He noted that his son had a three-year-old boy who was expected to start pre-school on Monday.
“He already bought the uniforms and books for (name called) and he was very excited to see him start school. That was his eye ball. And now I don’t know what we going to do,” Hugh Safe said.
He noted that his wife, Marvin’s mother, was currently in the United States, and that the family was having a hard time coming to terms with the death of their relative.
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the shooting at the hospital, staff members were in a sombre mood.
They also expressed concerns about their safety since several of them had arrived early for work.
Wishing to remain unnamed, an employee said: “I normally get to work early. But thank God I ran a little late that morning. Everybody is concerned about their safety. They are glad they were not caught in the crossfire.
“They (staff) are now wondering if people can just walk onto the compound and do anything. The security could not interview them since they vehicle was in the visitors’ car park. It’s sad to start the work week with a murder.”
Staff who had interacted with the victim described him as “cool” and “hard-working.” “He’s a quiet young man. Very respectable,” said an employee.
They were puzzled as to the motive behind his shooting.
More patrols
Chief operating officer at North Central Regional Health Authority Dalvin Thomas was among the group of personnel who visited the scene yesterday.
Thomas expressed his condolences to Safe’s family and friends.
“This is a very, very sad day for us. We lost a member of staff, and furthermore, we lost them on the compound. So I would like to start by saying my condolences,” Thomas said.
He noted that plans were already being made to provide psychiatric help and counselling to Safe’s friends and co-workers and that the Authority would be reviewing security procedures at the Hospital.
“I want to say that security measures were already in place this morning. But that being said, security personnel are not invulnerable and everything today happened relatively fast, within seconds. They reacted when they could and how best they could. But this was a multi-pronged, and multi-personnel attack. Even so, we are currently doing, again, a review and assessment of the facility,” Thomas said.
Senior police officers told the Express yesterday that they would be increasing patrols near the hospital and in the Arima community as a whole over the coming days.
“It is only by the grace of God that no one else was injured. There were women here, children, elderly persons. People were just walking around going to get treatment. And these men opened fire without care or regard for anyone nearby. This could have easily turned into something worse, and the police will be leaving no stone unturned in finding the persons responsible for this,” the Express was told by a senior officer on the scene of the shooting.
This incident has pushed the murder toll up to 386 for 2023, which is the same number for the comparative period in 2022.
—with reporting by
Michelle Loubon