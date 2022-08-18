AS the world continues to battle with ballooning food prices, food security will be one of the major topics in the bilateral talks between Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during the president’s State visit to Trinidad and Tobago.
This is according to Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, who led a contingent, including Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, to welcome President Ali at Piarco International Airport’s South Terminal yesterday.
Ali is in Trinidad for an official State visit and is expected to leave on Sunday. This is his first visit to Trinidad since he won Guyana’s controversial general election in 2020.
At the airport yesterday, Ali’s plane touched down just before 4 p.m.
He was given the official ceremonial guard of honour on arrival which included the inspection of the national guard and a 21-gun salute.
The Defence Force band played both the national anthems of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.
The red carpet was rolled out and Ali was greeted by Browne and other dignitaries including acting President Christine Kangaloo.
The Ali family were then whisked away with a convoy of police and Defence Force officers.
A State banquet was hosted at President’s House, St Ann’s, for Ali, his family and his delegation last night
Today, Ali will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Port of Spain, and then make his way to the Diplomatic Centre for discussions with Rowley.
A news conference will be held at 1.30 p.m. where both Ali and Rowley are expected to speak.
The Agri-Investment Forum will be held on Friday.
The president will depart Trinidad on Sunday morning.
Caribbean approach
to food security
Speaking to the Express at the airport yesterday, Browne said this is a very important day for Trinidad and Tobago and for the Caribbean community , adding that the Government is very pleased to welcome Ali and his family.
Ali’s wife Arya and his son Zayd are accompanying him on the State visit.
Browne said T&T and Guyana’s relationship has strengthened and talks will positively impact the wider Caribbean.
“The relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana has always been a good one and I would say in recent times it has gotten even warmer, stronger and productive,” he added.
He said both countries have a number of important matters to discuss during bilateral discussions in Port of Spain, building on the work that was done when Rowley and his delegation visited Guyana in May.
He said there will be continued building on the “very strong diplomacy” between the two states.
“There is great potential for the people of both nations in the evolution of this particular relationship. One area that has attracted a lot of priority and attention is food security,” he said.
Browne said focus on food security is a Caribbean approach.
He said Ali will be hosted at several events in T&T including a State dinner, bilateral meetings at the Diplomatic Centre, a tour of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.