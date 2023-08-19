‘Guyanese dollars’ joke irks Jagdeo

GUYANA’S Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo has taken issue with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying in jest that the claim that the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) amassed some 30,000 votes in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation in the local government election must be in “Guyanese dollars”.
Jagdeo defended the Guyanese currency as he stated that Trinidadian businesses are using foreign currency in Guyana to pay for their goods because of a shortage in Trinidad and Tobago.
On Monday night during Rowley’s interview with the media at Balisier House, Port of Spain, following the local government election results, TV6 reporter Urvashi Tewari Roopnarine said to the PM that the NTA had received some 30,000 votes in the Diego Martin Corporation and the Prime Minister immediately shot back that this must be in “Guyanese dollars”, provoking laughter from party members.
The following was the exchange between Rowley and Tewari Roopnarine (TR):
TR: In Corporations like Diego Martin, the NTA would have amassed some, over 30,000 votes.
Rowley: Really? Where you got that from? Where you got that from?
TR: That is our information.
Rowley: The NTA got 30,000 votes? That is Guyanese dollars! (laughter).
Jagdeo commented on the matter at a news conference in Guyana where he disclosed that the video clip of Rowley’s remark was sent to him.
He said he did not want to engage in any controversy as he made reference to a controversial statement he made last year.
“I hate this thing when people trying to run down (our) country...I don’t want to get into any controversy with Mr Rowley because one time I said about we determined to ensure we don’t utilise oil and gas resources the same way as they did and it got into a big heated controversy there,” he said.
In March 2022, Jagdeo said that Trinidad and Tobago’s economy was falling apart because of a lack of diversification away from its oil and gas sector.
“Trinidad is falling apart, and that’s putting it mildly—falling apart! No jobs, sustained periods of negative growth and can’t see the light of day for the near future,” he said.
This sparked the ire of the T&T Government with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne issuing a statement refuting it, but Jagdeo stood by his comment.
Jagdeo verbatim
In commenting on Rowley’s remark on Monday night, Jagdeo spoke about the strong value of the Japanese currency and he pointed to the ongoing forex shortage in T&T which has affected businesses.
“Every time, sometimes they always use Guyana as an example and, so, I saw that, it was sent to me, and it was speaking about local government elections and Mr Rowley said something about ‘oh that’s like the Guyana dollars’ and laugh. Like meaning, basically, our currency is weak.
“Japan was the third-largest economy in the world. The yen to dollar is over 100 to one. It doesn’t mean Japan economy is weak.
“So let them live in this fantasy, and, the fact remains that, today, a lot of Trinidadian companies, now, because of intense foreign currency shortage in Trinidad, and they have exchange controls, which we don’t have because we have an open market, they have a managed market because of shortages, for months and months people can’t get foreign currency in that country.
“We noticed a trend here...some Trinidadian companies are procuring large quantities of goods for their business in Guyana and in Trinidad, and paying from here, making payments from here to their suppliers, so they are utilising our foreign currency to make those payments. So I hope Mr Rowley looks at that, too.”