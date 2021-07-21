Express Daily Filler

A 31-year-old Guyanese national was denied bail when he appeared before a Siparia magistrate on nine sexual charges against his 11-year-old niece.

The accused, an operator, has since been remanded into custody pending criminal tracing from his homeland.

He was charged after a girl and her father told police of the series of sexual assaults over a one-year period.

According to the girl, during the alleged acts, which occurred from June 2020 to June 2021, her uncle sexually penetrated and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect has been charged with seven counts of sexual penetration and two counts of sexual touching of a child.

He will reappear in court on August 16. —CMC

