Habitat turns 25

ON March 14, Habitat for Humanity will celebrate its 25th year of building and repairing homes in Trinidad and Tobago.
Since 1995, Habitat for Humanity has impacted the lives of 36,745 people through 1,011 housing solutions which include new houses and repairs.
But director of Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago (Habitat TT), Jennifer Massiah said the need is great, and there is work to be done.
“Our sustainability is in crisis however; we are relevant and needed even more. This is the time we dig deep, fight against the odds and believe in what we are doing to serve our families and our nation.
“Our home-partners have been frontline casualties of the national restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic as most lose their income. This increased their needs for food and also ignited a ripple effect on their ability to service their mortgage.
“The pandemic also negatively affected our fundraising as corporate entity also suffered from reduced income and Corporate Social Responsibility budgets were cut and there is a reluctance to give given the uncertainty of the future.
“As we tackle the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 the need for collaboration and support has never been greater and our dreams are big as we endeavour to continue to meet the new and emerging needs of the families we serve. This is becoming increasingly challenging and we must call on our corporate partners to give the “hand up” to provide our families with a way forward,” Massiah said.
Massiah said the organisation is celebrating 25 years by looking back on all they’ve done for communities throughout the country. She noted that Habitat TT is also coming full circle and celebrating the fruits of their labour. “Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago (Habitat TT) was invited to Trinidad in 1995 by Clive Pantin under the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Lives (FEEL). At that point in time, Mr Pantin was very concerned about the housing needs of the most vulnerable in our society.
“He thought that a civil society NGO would be a great supporter of the government’s housing initiative as governments around the world cannot address housing by themselves,” Massiah said.
Massiah said it took two years to be formalised legally and on March 14, 1997 the registration process was completed. The first four houses were built in Guaico, Tamana. The then-minister of housing, John Humphrey, advocated for the renaming of the road to Habitat Road.
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Habitat TT is running an awareness campaign through the launch of an advocacy campaign SHElter, a land empowerment campaign for women.
Membership call
Citizens are also encouraged to support this initiative by signing a petition which targets 4,000 signatures. Habitat TT is also sounding a clarion call, for at least 4,000 individuals to join its membership programme.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, we have impacted on 36,745 people through 1,011 housing solutions- new houses and repairs and 6,122 persons trained. Habitat has also completed 36 community projects and focuses on capacity building, vulnerability assessments, disaster risk reduction and sustainable living.
“Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development estimates that some 200,000 people, about 19 per cent of the population, live in informal settlements. The waiting list for Government subsidised housing is approximately 107,000 people in Trinidad and 5,000 in Tobago, some waiting for up to 25 years. Unfortunately, many of the families do not have access to land or legal land tenure and as such Habitat cannot serve them,” Massiah said.
Habitat TT is a volunteer driven organisation, Massiah explained, with both local and international corporate entities and individuals rostered through Habitat’s Global Village programme. Over the last two years, she noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has limited the organisation’s traditional volunteer opportunities. She said the new normal will define how the organisation will continue its local and international Global Village programme.
Massiah said the organisation as a global entity is now focused on climate smart adaptation projects and contributions to the sustainable development goals, including SDG Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities, Sustainable Communities.
“We have commenced a change process focused on putting people at the centre. This means changing our ways of working with communities. We are partnering with people, have them indicate their needs and then we create the projects which will respond to their needs.
“Since taking this approach, we do find that resiliency, economic empowerment and capacity building initiatives are the main areas to be focused on to meet needs in profound ways,” Massiah said.
Massiah said Habitat’s unique programme is a hand up and not a handout. “We do not consider ourselves a charity. Low-income families under $8,000 monthly who meet Habitat’s criteria are required to work within a self-help framework (sweat equity) to demonstrate their commitment to Habitat’s methodology and working alongside Habitat to complete their project.
“Home partners who build with Habitat enter into a legal agreement where mortgage repayments typically estimate an affordable $700 per month. These payments are deposited into Habitat’s Revolving Fund for Humanity that is used to fund home partner projects,” Massiah said.