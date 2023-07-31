The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Ghana, has arrived in the country.
The Asantehene arrived shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday at the Southern Terminal of Piarco International Airport to much fanfare.
He was greeted by a team of ministerial officials including Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, and Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell.
Speaking with the media yesterday, Hinds said he was excited to welcome the Asantehene.
“Right now I just want to say, hail, hail, hail the King. Welcome the King as we celebrated Emancipation in Trinidad and Tobago,” Hinds said.
He also noted that he expected the visit of the King to resonate with the young people of this country.
“We have a king here right now, no ordinary king either. An African king. We have grown up in this country and in the Caribbean hearing about British royalty and European royalty and other types of royalty. And on this occasion, for Emancipation, we can welcome and entertain an African king. And this is especially poignant when we know in the world we still have issues around racial division and inferiority still coming out of enslavement. So as we celebrate Emancipation in Trinidad and Tobago, the first country, I might add, to do so in the Western hemisphere...so the enthusiasm of citizens of this land, and in particular African people, seeing royalty coming out of Africa...I think that is marvellous and wondrous and satisfactory,” Hinds said.
Mitchell, who briefly addressed the media, said he and his ministry were also excited to meet the Asantehene and to engage with him over the next few days.
He noted that among the plans made was for the Asantehene to visit Fort George on Wednesday, as he had shown special interest since his ancestors had helped design and build the complex.
The Asantehene is expected to be in this country until Saturday.
In a statement issued last week, the Office of the Prime Minister indicated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley extended an invitation to the Asantehene in March 2020 during his visit to Ghana.
Rowley was guest of honour for Ghana’s 63rd Independence celebrations hosted in the Ashanti Region.
The Prime Minister had previously indicated that strengthening ties with Ghana could prove to be in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago, with the potential for trade and business.
The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, previously visited Trinidad and Tobago in 2019 to advance interest to both countries in the fields of energy, health, finance, education, tourism and culture, during meetings with then-President Paula-Mae Weekes and Dr Rowley.
During His Majesty’s acceptance of the Prime Minister’s invitation, the Asantehene expressed his eagerness to visit Trinidad and Tobago.
“I feel it will be a part of me. My people are there and my brothers and sisters are there, therefore it’s more of an excitement to see where they are,” the Asantehene said.
He was keen to note that Ghana can benefit from learning from Trinidad and Tobago in the areas of gas development and engineering as we are ahead in those spheres.