THE hand-foot-and-mouth disease is back and two cases have already been confirmed in the school system.
This, according to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who, yesterday, revealed that two separate schools, one located in the North and the other in the South, have each reported one case of the contagious disease in pupils for the school’s term thus far.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Gadsby-Dolly said, “It’s usual to have a few cases in schools from time to time; we have had two cases reported for the school term thus far—one in the North, one in the South. It’s routinely dealt with by isolating any child displaying symptoms, and sending them home until their symptoms have cleared.”
“Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children. Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. There is no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease; however, frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who have hand-foot-and-mouth disease helps to lower the risk of infection,” she added.
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association Martin Lum Kin said there are reports of confirmed and unconfirmed cases as well.
Lum Kin said, “The information that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association has received, thus far, is that there are unconfirmed, as well as, confirmed cases in the Port of Spain and environs district and that the authorities are dealing with the confirmed cases and would have gone in and advised the administration as to the procedure for sanitation and for dealing with the student population as a whole.”
Due to its transmissible nature, Lum Kin advised teachers to be on the look out for signs.
Some common symptoms include fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks.
However, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) more severe symptoms such as meningitis, encephalitis and polio-like paralysis may occur.
The Ministry of Health is yet to release a statement on the matter.
Efforts to contact Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh proved futile yesterday.