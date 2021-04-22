Hand it over by May 12

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has been given until May 12 to disclose information requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to Express investigative journalist Denyse Renne.
The order was made last week by a three-judge panel at the Appeal Court. Griffith had filed a challenge against a previous order which he lost.
In fact, the latest order was the third time that the commissioner suffered defeat in the legal claim that was brought after he refused to disclose the information.
Last September, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh (now an Appeal Court judge) ordered Griffith to hand over the information.
But instead of doing so, his attorneys filed an appeal against the decision which was heard by Justice of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon.
On February 3, the judge dismissed the appeal, saying it had no reasonable prospect of success.
Justice Yorke-Soo Hon had also refused to grant a stay against Justice Boodoosingh’s order, pointing out the Renne was entitled to the information.
“I am mindful that the respondent is entitled to the fruits of her success, and to her right to access information in a timely manner which allows her to fulfil her responsibility as an investigative journalist to keep the public informed about matters of public interest in a timely fashion,” the judge had stated.
Griffith then went a step further and appealed Justice Yorke-Soo Hon’s ruling, this time before a three-judge panel at the Appeal Court.
The panel comprising Justices Peter Rajkumar, Maria Wilson and James Aboud, again dismissed the commissioner’s challenge.
In addition, Griffith has to pay Renne’s legal cost in the sum of $4,500.
The journalist is seeking answers related to the issuance of firearm users’ licences as well as which retired police were rehired, which soldiers were brought into the Police Service, who got contracts, how much in salaries was paid to these retired police and details of fees paid to attorneys.
She was represented by One Caribbean Media (OCM) attorney Rumeal Peters while attorney Chinara Harewood appeared on behalf of the commissioner.