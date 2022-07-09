HAND OVER THE EVIDENCE

ACTING Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is being asked to hand over any information to support claims by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) that the occupants of a car, three of whom were shot dead by officers last Saturday morning in Port of Spain, had first engaged the law-men with gunfire.
In a letter to Jacob yesterday on behalf of a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car, attorney Om Lalla said: “I am instructed that my client and other occupants of the vehicle had just attended a birthday party in Diego Martin in celebration of my client’s friend. His presence at the party can be verified by persons who attended it.
“At no time has my client engaged in any illegal activity, considered a suspect to any crime or detained by the TTPS in any matter whatsoever.
“He instructs that at no point while being in the vehicle was there any firearm nor did any of the occupants shoot at the officers who were pursuing them in the TTPS vehicle.”
While the boy was shot, he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
Three other passengers of the car—Fabien Richards, 21, Isaiah Roberts, 17, and Leonardo Brandon Williams, 17—were all killed.
In all, there were said to have been six occupants of the car when the incident took place around 3.20 a.m. last Saturday.
Roberts was buried yesterday following a service at Simpsons Memorial Ltd in Laventille.
In addition to asking that Jacob disclose critical pieces of information, Lalla said the TTPS’s disclosure that an investigator, Snr Supt Brandon John, has already been appointed to lead the investigation, he was hopeful the investigation would be completed “promptly given the severity of this matter”.
“Further, I request that the integrity of all evidence obtained in this matter be preserved with the highest security. My client will also be making a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority for an independent investigation of this matter,” stated Lalla.
The letter was also forwarded to PCA Director David West.
The information being sought by Lalla is as follows:
• All CCTV footage from the TTPS and Ministry of National Security cameras as well as from any surrounding businesses;
• All body camera recordings;
• Ballistics reports of the officers who used ammunition upon his client and the number of ammunition used;
• Forensic reports of the deceased inclusive of post-mortem findings;
• Evidence of directions of shots fired into the vehicle inclusive of any crime scene investigation reports;
• Station diary reports of the incident, and;
• Medical reports of all occupants.
Boy in urgent need
of counselling
In his letter, Lalla said his instructions were that at the time of crashing the vehicle, the occupants of the car were still alive and they never fired at the officers.
He pointed out his client was shot to one of his hands and grazed by bullets to his abdomen and leg.
“Forensic reports in the media state that the men were shot in their backs by TTPS which corroborates my clients’ instructions that the shooting took place after the vehicle crashed into the wall,” he wrote.
Lalla went on to add the incident was “wholly unwarranted” and was a “blatant example by the TTPS which has resulted in serious injuries to my client and regrettably the death(s) of other young men”.
“My client who is now a witness to the incident fears for his safety. I have sought to provide a degree of confidence to my client, that owing to the publicity that this matter has attracted, the TTPS ought to do all in its power to ensure his safety until this matter has been fully investigated,” the letter stated.
The attorney further lamented that the boy has been psychologically traumatised, scarred by the incident and is in urgent need of counselling.
“Unfortunately there has been no communication whatsoever from the TTPS or any State entity to provide any support or assurance to my client with respect to his mental state or his security or even that this matter will be treated with the seriousness that it deserves,” he stated.
Lalla demanded that the belongings of his client that were seized by officers, including his cellphone, be returned to him immediately since he was never detained as a suspect or charged in connection with any crime.
“The facts which are already in the public domain are alarming but there ought to be legal due process and a prompt, independent and unbiased determination to this matter as any case as unreasonable and unjustified conduct of the TTPS must be dealt with according to law,” Lalla added.