Hannah’s miraculous life

In December 2007, a Claxton Bay couple welcomed their firstborn child—a little girl they named Hannah Bhagwandeen.
The newborn baby was given a clean bill of health and allowed to go home.
But six weeks later, Baby Hannah, as she would soon be known, was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease which affects one in every 20,000 babies.
Before her first birthday, Baby Hannah underwent a Kasai operation, followed by a liver transplant.
Her father, Joshua Bhagwandeen, gave a piece of his liver to save the life of his little girl.
A second liver transplant was done three months later from an unknown cadaveric donor.
The surgeries were performed at the Johns Hopkins Medicine International in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
The child’s plight was highlighted in the Express and readers—locally and abroad—made contributions towards her million-dollar medical expenses.
The anti-rejection medication, however, caused Hannah to lose hearing in both ears.
In 2010, she received a cochlear implant in her left ear at The Hospital for Sick Children (Sick Kids) in Toronto, Canada.
A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted device that helps overcome problems in the inner ear, or cochlea.
The cochlea is a snail-shaped, curled tube located in the area of the ear where nerves are contained.
Its function is to gather electrical signals from sound vibrations and transmit them to the auditory nerve (or hearing nerve).
The hearing nerve then sends these signals to the brain, where they are translated into recognisable sounds.
By age five, Hannah had faced more challenges than many people do in a lifetime.
She had undergone nine major surgeries and her struggles were far from over.
But somehow, Hannah continued to beat the odds and inspire doctors and patients at medical institutions locally and abroad.
In 2013, another little girl, who was also diagnosed with biliary atresia, didn’t survive to celebrate her first birthday.
Angelina Beepath died while undergoing surgery for a liver transplant at the Specialist Transplant Hospital in Argentina.
Her medical treatment was paid for by the State.
Hannah endured major setbacks, her parents said, weight loss, hair loss and acute renal failure.
The last time the Express reported on Hannah’s progress was when she started pre-school.
She was eager to learn, saying her ABCs and she even knew some sign language.
But what has happened since then?
The Sunday Express caught up with Hannah last week.
She is now 13 years old and preparing to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination this year.
Her mother, Thalia Bhagwandeen said, “Since her last surgery she has been growing well. She loves to sing, dance and draw. Hannah loves to eat, from soup to curry duck and buss-up-shut. She is always planning ahead a menu of what she wants to eat.”
Hannah is also a big sister and enjoys spending time and teaching her baby sister, Leah.
Her parents said, “We are forever grateful for all the love and support given to us from people throughout Trinidad and Tobago and other parts of the world. Especially our friends, family, church and her teachers.
“We talk to Hannah a lot and show her pictures of what she has been through in her younger years. She’s often in amazement and asks a lot of questions about her liver transplants and cochlear implant surgeries.”
But despite her challenges, Hannah has a positive outlook on life. Her parents are proud, the Sunday Express was told, and enjoy seeing her grow daily physically, spiritually and emotionally.
And she already knows what she wants to pursue when she grows up. Hannah wants to be a pilot “to fly all over the world and take my family along”.
Her sister, Leah, however, wants to be a doctor “so if Hannah ever gets sick again I will take care of her”.