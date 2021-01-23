Hannah’s miraculous life

Five months later, no system is in place by which people can pay the penalty of $1,000 for failing to wear a face mask in public.

Between September 6, 2020, and January 22, 2021, police issued more than 4,000 tickets to people for failing to wear face masks, but up to last Friday, no system had been put in place to facilitate payments.

Wearing face masks in public became mandatory by law in ­August 2020.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday admitted that at present, people are unable to pay these fines.