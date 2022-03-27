Harbouring a fugitive: driver yet to be charged

Anthony Seepersad

The man who was driving the car in the trunk of which Anthony Seepersad was hi­ding has yet to be charged.

This was confirmed by seni­or police officials yesterday.

The man is being questioned by officers from the Maraval Police Station.

Seepersad, 28, was held by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force who intercepted a silver Suzuki Ciaz along Morne Coco Road in Maraval around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said officers received information which led them to stop the car as it headed east.

A video on social media showed police asking the driver of the car to exit the vehicle.

The Express was informed by several sources that the vi­deo was made by a prison offi­cer.

The man told police he had just finished work and was on his way home, and he had nothing ­illegal on him.

Officers searched the car, and Seepersad was found in the trunk.

He was taken to the Maraval Police Station for questioning before being handed over to officers at the Arouca Police Station.

The driver of the car, who is a relative of Seepersad, is expec­ted to be charged with harbouring a ­fugitive.

Seepersad is expected to be charged with the offence of escaping lawful custody.

He was the last of five men who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on March 19 to be recaptured.

A senior prison officer on Thursday confirmed the car in which Seepersad was found is currently rented by the Prison ­Service.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill spoke on i95.5 FM on Friday morning and denounced comments in the public domain that Seepersad’s capture was “fake news”.

“This was an intelligence-­led, collaborative effort between the Police Service and the Prison ­Service.

“So it was a joint operation co-ordinated between the two ­entities. It is very unfortunate that this video was done and put out in the public domain. But the prisoner was recaptured.

“This was a real exercise. And that’s the extent of what we are saying on the matter. It is unfortunate the video was made and was put out there,” Hill said.

