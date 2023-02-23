Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) spirited power soca hit, “Hard Fete”, has won the Visit Trinidad Road March title.
Bunji’s fiercest competitor, Nailah Blackman, congratulated him via social media, stating: “Congratulations to the 2023 Road March king! @bunjigarlin I’ve always admired you as an artiste so from day one in this Road March race it has been nothing but love!”
Blackman also thanked her fans for their support.
“I also wanna say thank you to the patrons and fans that have shown ‘Come Home’ so much love and allows us make a forever stamp in soca, carnival and the culture. Come Home is a love song to carnival and LOVE is all.”
Prior to the official release of the results yesterday from the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), the governing body for calypso, fake news seeming to be the Road March results stating that Bunji had won started circulating on various social media platforms, with many congratulating the soca bard.
However, it wasn’t until around 12.30 p.m. that TUCO released the official results.
This is Bunji’s first win as a solo artiste, but his second win overall in a career spanning over two decades. He will receive $250,000.
According to the official results, “Hard Fete” was the most popular soca song at the judging points, having been played 135 times. Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’ “Come Home” placed second, with 106 plays. The third place went to Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts’ collaboration, “Like Yuhself”, which was played 50 times.
While Bunji was the overall winner, in San Fernando “Come Home” was played the most, while in Tobago Montano’s “Like Yuhself” was the most popular song for the road.
Olatunji Yearwood’s “Engine Room” was also played several times at various judging points in Port of Spain and San Fernando.
TUCO’s news release, which was posted on its social media, stated lauded Bunji’s win. “Congratulations are in order to Ian ‘Bunji Garlin’ Alvarez & Fay Ann Lyons who dominated the competition with the song ‘Hard Fete’, which was played a total of one hundred and thirty-five times.
“This year, TUCO is partnering with Tourism Trinidad to announce the Visit Trinidad Road March Champion with a grand prize of $250,000 and recognition as the latest in a long line of the most popular songs on the road since 1932,” the release stated.
Many commenters on social media, during the lead-up to the festivities, felt it was a close race between “Come Home” and “Hard Fete”.
However, Bunji, who entered the race as a late contender, was just what masqueraders chose, and it didn’t take long for Bunji’s “Hard Fete” to become a solid Road March contender.
Thanks to God
Bunji and Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez couldn’t be reached for comment yesterday, as they had left the country to attend the Young, Gifted & Black Entrepreneurial Awards in the United States, where they were both receiving awards.
Bunji, however, took to his Instagram account yesterday to say thank you to his wife and all those who helped take the song to Road March victory. “My heart is in my hand here. First thanks go to God almighty for allowing this as these things are promised to no one being. It chooses through the people. Second, thanks go to my fellow artiste-wife-soulmate-best friend @fayannlyons for writing with me on this beast of a song and sharing views to get the right execution and delivery off the ground. I have learned that skill works better with skilled teamwork.
“Hard Fete was a people’s song with a people’s story from a particular era!! To every carnival soul that carried this song across the finish line we say thank you. To every single person in every sector of life who stood with this song right to the last I cannot thank you enough!! Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you all. We ain’t come for no stand up!!”
TUCO clarifies results list
Following TUCO’s release of the results, many on social media also questioned the listing of the names on the official results, as Lyons-Alvarez’ name was listed alongside Bunji’s, Skinny Fabulous’s name was notably not alongside Blackman’s, and Patrice Roberts’ name did not appear with Machel Montano’s.
This led to TUCO issuing another release seeking to explain it all: “For the avoidance of doubt, each competitor registers their competing song by completing the official TUCO Road March registration documents. Therefore, it is in this vein that TUCO is obligated to publish the names that were registered as performing the song. As such on the said registration documents—‘Hard Fete’ was registered by Ian Alvarez ‘Bunji Garlin’ and Fay Ann Lyons; ‘Come Home’ was registered by Nailah Blackman-Thornhill; and ‘Like Yuhself’ was registered by Machel Montano through his agent, Elizabeth Montano.”
Praise from SuperBlue, Nailah
Meanwhile, ten-time Road March winner and Bunji’s father-in-law, SuperBlue (Austin Lyons), sent out congratulations to Bunji.
SuperBlue posted to his Facebook page, “Congratulations to my Son-in-law @bunjigarlin on winning the Road March for 2023.
“For all the times I won Road March, in every decade it has been with the number ‘3’ at the end. I will show you the years that my family and I won the Road March 1983 Rebecca, 1993 Bacchanal Time, 2003 My Daughter @fayannlyons Display, 2013 Fantastic Friday, 2023 @bunjigarlin Hard Fete. Thank you Father for this opportunity in my life. Happy to be alive to see this happen.”