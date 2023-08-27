Hard life on the fringes

UP to early 2016, he was towering over his colleagues and Kevin Ballantyne was then considered a master welder.
Last Friday, however, the double-amputee’s day entailed sitting in a declining wheelchair outside SuperPharm at Price Plaza, Chaguanas, asking people for food or money.
On the four or so days per week he goes out to “solicit”, Ballantyne, 51, must swallow his pride and is thankful for those who treat him with dignity. A dialysis patient at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, twice a week, Ballantyne said he is grateful for the free healthcare, but that living, paying for transport to dialysis and his need for a new wheelchair “forced me out here”.
He was among five others seeking alms that day, some stationed at SuperPharm at Price Plaza, some walking the compound.
Every now and then, security guards on patrol or on duty in stores would ask them to move. The others asking the public for help included an elderly lady, a woman with two small children and a baby, and a Venezuelan migrant and her two infants.
There were also people selling produce and snacks, the latter including a Venezuelan man, who said they were also experiencing harsh financial times.
Last Friday’s ambient temperatures were recorded at their highest for the year so far in some places, and with almost no opportunities for shade, they sweltered.
The previous week, the Express also spoke to a young man and his teenage sister and a 25-year-old woman asking for help for children, who were not present, last Friday.
Ballantyne said he never would have pictured himself in his current situation, but “anything could happen to you”.
He was, up to January 2016, a sought-after professional welder/fabricator, with decades of experience, including on massive job sites.
His fortunes took a turn for the worse that month, when a sharp piece of steel fell from above, into his work boot and into his leg. Ballantyne said he was “17 feet up at the time” in a small space, and could not attend to himself or be attended to until he eventually reached ground level.
He was not badly injured and “thought the wound was healing”, he said.
“I continued to work and so on, and I thought it was getting better. But I didn’t know I was a diabetic, like my mother, and eventually I lost my right leg later that month,” Ballantyne related.
Ballantyne’s diabetes worsened while he walked with a crutch. In 2018, his life was again struck a blow when he fell while walking, sustaining a deep cut to his left leg.
“Well, that was it. In spite of the best efforts, I lost the lower half of my left leg in 2018,” he said.
Ballantyne said the assistance he receives from the State is “something to be thankful for”, but could no longer cover his cost of living.
Ballantyne lives with his elderly mother and a relative, and must also assist with household costs—“even a little bit because it is hard for everybody”.
His wheelchair is bent and becoming more difficult to work with, but Ballantyne said his dream is to acquire “a scooter, the mobile wheelchair” and regain some of his independence.
No choice for children
While speaking to the Express, extreme heat suddenly turned into a brief morning shower, sending Ballantyne and the others scampering for cover from SuperPharm to PriceSmart.
There, a Samaritan distributed some $50 among the disenfranchised.
She spoke anonymously to the Express, expressing concern at “more and more people” seeking help.
The shopper’s remarks were echoed by people operating stores, who said increasing numbers of “beggars” have been appearing.
“Plenty, plenty. What is going on? More and more women with children, young people, elderly people. Some say they are unable to work, some say they can’t find work for different reasons. It is alarming,” one boutique owner said.
One woman seeking help told this newspaper her husband has been unable to get enough work in his small at-home garage to make ends meet. Other garages were not hiring, and some “bad pay” customers were also causing them stress.
She was accompanied by a small boy and girl, and carried a baby in a body harness. The woman said she also has a disabled 17-year-old daughter, whose expenses are “a lot”. The girl does not receive State assistance such as a disability grant, as she has not been able to provide some documents required.
The woman did not want to be pictured or named, and said she felt forced to ask strangers for money to fulfil her children’s back-to-school needs.
Also outside SuperPharm was an elderly woman, who said she needed money to assist at home, including accommodation. Giving his name as Juan Carlos, a Venezuelan migrant pleaded with passers-by to buy three wafer biscuits for $10.
He lamented that few people bought and showed a photo of his son resident in Venezuela—a chubby, smiling pre-teen doing homework.
“I need to send my son to school, buy food,” Juan Carlos said. He also asked the Express to assist him with groceries and said he hadn’t eaten properly in days.
He said he has worked for people before and “sometimes they do not want to pay after”.
In a previous interview, a young man and his sister moved around, asking that people buy them food if not give money.
The young man said his family fell on hard times before he reached the applicable age of 17.
He can’t afford to acquire a driver’s licence at present and said, “For me to be out here, I really felt I had no choice. I have to help my family.”
No work, only advantage
In nearby Lange Park the previous weekend, two groups of Venezuelan migrants stood with placards at main corners, urging “please assist, with food”.
One said they had “no choice”, had “no food” and “no work, only advantage”. Migrant women were especially afraid to look for work, the man said, as they were being underpaid and assaulted, with little to no justice.
Speaking limited English, he was hard-pressed to explain, but there was also “no food, no work” if they returned to Venezuela.
A number of small children played around them and a woman said one of the children might also have an opportunity to go to school in Trinidad.
At the Chaguanas Flyover, a regular (local) woman stood with her placard. Saying only that she was from Central, she too was a single mother and “I don’t get any help with the children”.
The woman was reluctant to speak further, however, saying she hoped to soon find work as a domestic helper and “come out of this situation”.
At the ATMs of Republic Bank and RBC on the Chaguanas Main Road last Thursday, a middle-aged man asked for food, a young woman who appeared to be mentally unstable sought help for her children, and an elderly woman asked for money to keep up with her bed-ridden husband’s medical expenses.
Most people walked past, some apologetic and muttering reasons they couldn’t give.
“It real hard for everybody. Look at people asking. I would like to help, but I have to buy schoolbooks for three children, too,” one woman said, on exiting RBC’s ATM.
Across the street at Centre City Mall, a very senior man sat on the sidewalk, while a young woman and a small child waited outside Republic ATM. The young woman said she needed help but did not want to talk about her situation.
A short distance away, a 60-year-old woman said she was looking for work “as a domestic”, as she had “sick” relatives to care for.
A young man also approached people, asking for “something to eat”. He declined to speak, saying his history was traumatic and he wanted to get back on his feet.
“I am waiting for a call for some work,” he said.
The elderly man said he was homeless and had “no family”. He was a labourer and said he preferred not to think about the past.
Last Monday night, the Express also spoke to a young woman who was accompanied by her elderly mother. She didn’t want to be named, but she was “not sure what else to do to make ends meet”.
Both parents were chronically ill and she had siblings who had to be looked after. “B”, the initial of her first name, said she works from time to time, but several places she worked at have closed down. She said she is trying to make ends meet between jobs and although the family lives in San Fernando, “we can’t ask for help there, people insult us a lot”.
“B” said she previously did “domestic work”, and hopes “legitimate people” will reach out to the Express, with an interest in hiring her.