Harris makes transplant history

FOR most of us, November 17 was just another random day in a year we would prefer to put behind us.
But for former Express columnist Michael Harris, who had been on life-saving dialysis for two years, that day represented a new lease on life after he underwent a living donor kidney transplant.
The donor was his son.
The high-risk, six-hour procedure, which was done at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, made history and will be discussed in medical circles for years to come since 72-year-old Harris is the National Organ Transplant Unit’s (NOTU) oldest kidney transplant recipient.
The previous oldest recipient was 66.
Harris is not only the oldest recipient of organ donation in Trinidad and Tobago, but also in the English-speaking Caribbean.
The significance of this latest successful kidney transplant is not lost on renal transplant surgeon Dr Malcolm Samuel and the unit’s team who accompanied him in the operating theatre on the morning of Harris’s surgery.
While the end goal of most people on dialysis is to get a kidney transplant, the fact remains that not everyone on dialysis is fit for surgery, explained Samuel, who is also the acting clinical director of the transplant unit.
Older persons on dialysis with renal failure tend to be not in the best of health, which makes Harris’s kidney transplant surgery all the more significant.
His case was a complicated one; when he was referred to the transplant unit, he initially had issues with his heart and lungs, which had to be resolved before he could be considered for transplant surgery.
Even when those obstacles were out of the way, the surgical team knew the risks of something going seriously wrong during Harris’s surgery were far greater than if they were operating on a patient half his age.
Samuel and his team of five were meticulous, given the circumstances which they operate under; they knew they had just one shot to get it right.
There was no room for error.
“It is an operation that is very unforgiving regarding mistakes; we need to make sure that both the donor and the patient are in optimal condition,” stressed Samuel.
The surgery began promptly at nine on the morning of November 17.
A bed was made available in the Intensive Care Unit, in the event that complications arose during the surgery. But the surgery, which ended earlier than expected, was a complete success.
“Mr Harris’s transplant has now given him an extra ten years of life or more, which he would not have had if he remained on dialysis,” said Samuel.
A son’s gift
For Harris, it was the end of a two-year ordeal, which began in 2018 when he came down with a bad chest cold.
When the symptoms persisted, he sought treatment at a nursing home and doctors ordered blood tests. The results were grim; it was discovered that his creatinine levels were very high.
Harris, who has diabetes and hypertension, was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and told he needed dialysis immediately.
“It was a shock. I had an idea of what some dialysis patients go through; it’s a very restrictive lifestyle: you spend three days a week hooked up to a machine, and the rest of the week you spend waiting to go back on the machine. I was not pleased, but I couldn’t do anything about it,” he said.
While the dialysis process was painless, complications arose when his catheter site became infected. Harris developed sepsis and lost between 40 and 50 pounds.
But he began to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when he was referred to NOTU.
Once his heart and lung issues were resolved, Harris and his son, Elliot Renaud-Harris, who was willing to give his father a kidney, went through a battery of tests.
It was determined that Renaud-Harris was a favourable match.
“I decided almost immediately that I would donate a kidney to my dad. What cemented my decision was seeing what my father, who I love, had to go through at a time when he should have been living out his best years and enjoying his retirement. I knew that giving him a kidney was the right thing to do,” said Renaud-Harris, who admitted some family members tried to talk him out of it.
It’s not unusual for persons to be dissuaded from becoming donors, for fear that being left with one kidney may leave them at a disadvantage in the future, said Samuel.
However, the renal transplant surgeon said in 15 years of its existence, not one of NOTU’s live donors have gone on to develop renal failure.
“There is no guarantee that it won’t happen. But we at the NOTU tell our donors that if they live their life as they should—eat healthy and exercise—then there is no reason why they should not have a normal life span,” said Samuel.
If one chooses to become a deceased organ donor, then upon his or her death, they would effectively be saving two lives.
In the United States, one deceased organ donor saves as many as 14 lives.
“The whole idea behind organ donation is that you’re benefiting someone who needs it,” he added.
While Renaud-Harris willingly offered to donate a kidney to his father, it took a while before Harris accepted his son’s sacrifice.
“When Elliot volunteered to donate his kidney, I didn’t accept right away; I thought about it carefully. In the end, it was because of the quality of life that his kidney would give to me that I agreed. Frankly, it is the greatest gift that a son could give his father,” he said.
Exponential increase in dialysis population
Harris has now been in post-operative care for the past four weeks, and even in that short period of time, the quality of his life has improved tremendously.
When the Sunday Express met with Harris and his family at the transplant unit, he spoke like a man who’d had a heavy weight lifted off his shoulders.
“Apart from the fact that at this point in time, I have to be careful about not coming into contact with people who are sick with the virus, I live a much freer life; I’m not tied to a machine three days a week. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my son, my wife and, above all, to Almighty God for his mercy and blessings,” said a thankful Harris.
At a time when most minds are occupied with news of the global pandemic, it can be all too easy to forget that chronic kidney disease is a slow-burning epidemic here in T&T.
Many people on dialysis die while awaiting a kidney transplant.
“Every week in Trinidad, there are at least two to four new people who come into hospitals throughout the country sick, and are found to have renal failure and have to start dialysis immediately,” said Samuel. “When I joined the NOTU in 2008, the dialysis population was less than 1,000; now, it’s almost 2,000, so there has been an exponential increase.”
NOTU is the only fully functional programme doing both live and deceased donor transplants in the English-speaking Caribbean.
Harris is their 193rd donor transplant recipient.
The unit follows up with its patients for the rest of their lives.
Harris will be on treatment for immune suppression for the rest of his life, but because he was a 50-per cent match with his son, his dependence on immune-suppression treatment will eventually decrease.
The better the match, the longer the transplanted kidney will last, added Samuel.
“For our part, we at NOTU are keen to do kidney transplant procedures on any patient who meets the criteria,” said Samuel.
“A live donor is better because in that case, the transplant will occur in a controlled manner. The literature and statistics show that that kidney will last 15 to 20 years, whereas a deceased donor kidney, while better than dialysis, will likely last shorter because of the process of retrieval and long storage time, which affects the function of the kidney after transplant. But for anyone who is on dialysis, a kidney is better than no kidney.”
Samuel urges those who are contemplating organ donation to join the transplant unit’s organ donor programme. To learn more about becoming an organ donor, contact the National Organ Transplant Unit at 663-1703/7663 or e-mail: notu@health.gov.tt.