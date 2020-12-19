Harris makes transplant history

Even if a person has been administered a Covid-19 vaccine in another country, if he or she intends to enter Trinidad and Tobago, the person will be required to show Covid-negative status.

That position was announced by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he updated the country on its current position with regard to the Covid-19 virus.

Deyalsingh said on Wednesday he, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, began reaching out to regional and international experts and based on those consultations, it was decided that everyone wanting to enter the country will need to undergo a PCR test.