Hart on hold

THE Appeal Court has reserved its ruling in a legal challenge brought by Calder Hart against the findings of the commissioners of enquiry into the construction of the Las Alturas housing towers in Morvant.
The commission had found that Hart, former managing director of the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), ought to be held accountable and liable for the losses sustained in the execution of the failed $26 million complex because of the depth and extent of his role in selecting the site for the complex.
His appeal has to do with the dismissal of his judicial review claim against the findings of the commission, after Justice David Harris, in 2020, ruled that the failed project fell squarely on Hart’s shoulders given that he was managing director and chief executive of UDeCOTT at the time the project was undertaken.
Two of the buildings began falling apart after construction and were earmarked for demolition. The two-storey towers were part of a larger project that was initially budgeted at $67 million but the cost later increased to $90 million. The contract for the construction of the buildings was awarded to China Jiangsu International.
In 2020, Justice David Harris dismissed Hart’s claim against the commissioners of the enquiry, saying that his rights to a fair hearing and protection of the law before the enquiry were not infringed as he had claimed.
The commissioners were Justice Mustapha Ibrahim, Dr Myron Wing Sang-Chin and Anthony Farrell. Justice Ibrahim died in June 2017 in London at the age of 82. Therefore, the legal claim was only being pursued against Wing Sang-Chin and Farrell.
At yesterday’s hearing, Justices of Appeal Mark Mohammed, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson said they needed additional time to consider the submissions made by attorneys for the parties. It was because of this that Justice Mohammed, the president of the panel, said the court’s ruling will be delivered on a date that is yet to be fixed.
Possible adverse findings
Earlier in the proceedings, attorney Dr Lloyd Barnett said his client was not allowed the opportunity to be heard before the commissioners came to their findings. While Hart was invited to given evidence at the enquiry, he was unable to do so as he did not have the relevant documents to prepare his witness statement.
“The appellant was managing director in 2001 and the project began in 2002. The enquiry began in 2016 and he was being asked to prepare a witness statement after all of those years. He needed the relevant documents to do so,” said Barnett.
The attorney pointed out that during the course of the enquiry Hart was never even informed that “adverse findings” were a possibility against him, only that his evidence would be of great assistance to the enquiry.
Barnett further said that the commissioners acted unfairly against his client since before finalising their report, they ought to have informed him there may be adverse findings against him and allow Hart the opportunity to be heard.
“No invitation was given to him that adverse findings can be made against him, (the commission), simply that he could be of assistance. The appellant stated he could not prepare a statement without the relevant documents that were not in his possession. He requested the documents in order to prepare his witness statement (but they were not forthcoming),” stated Barnett.
Barnett said the basic principles of fairness to his client during the conduct of the enquiry were non-existent.
“The commission failed to carry out its duties and this result in it coming to a decision that was flawed and suspect,” he said, pointing out that the commissioners had the power to direct that Hart be furnished with the relevant documents to have him prepare his witness statement.
“It (the commission) had the power to issue summons for the production of the documents,” he said.
Improper manner
King’s counsel Richard Clayton, who appeared on behalf of Wing Sang-Chin and Farrell, however questioned what the commissioners ought to have done if Hart was not willing to testify.
He said the position taken by Hart was “distinctly uncooperative and left the commission with a difficulty on the way forward” and “it was the appellant who has provoked this position by refusing to give evidence”.
Asked by Justice Rajkumar what the difficulty would have been for the commission to re-open the enquiry to allow Hart the opportunity to be heard, Clayton said that that decision may have called for the rehearing of evidence of witnesses who had already testified.
“I do not think the hurdle is as great as you think,” said Justice Rajkumar to Clayton.
Senior counsel Rishi Dass, who appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General as an interested party, said his client was also of the view that Hart should have been notified that adverse finding could have been made against him, and that he should have been given the opportunity to respond.
Hart is seeking to have the court quash the decision of the commission as no full and sufficient enquiry was carried out by them as required under law and no reasonable steps were taken to provide him with certain documents, in order for him to testify during the enquiry.
Hart is also seeking a declaration that the commissioners’ decisions were illegal, unreasonable, disproportionate, arrived at in a procedurally improper manner and amounted to an unreasonable and improper exercise of a discretion and/or are an abuse of power.