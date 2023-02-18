Hat-trick for Brian London

It was a hat-trick for reigning extempo monarch Brian London as he scored another victory at Kaisorama on Thursday evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
London defeated multiple extempo winner Winston “Gypsy” Peters in the final battle.
Here are the full results:
TUCO Kaisorama results
Extempo
results
1. Brian London
2. Winston “Gypsy” Peters
3. Myron Bruce
4. Nyol Manswell
5. Phillip Murray
6. Dion Diaz
7. Elysia Ray
8. Joseph Vautour La-Placilliere
Freestyle results
1. Myron Bruce
2. Akeem Charles
3. Rohan Richards
4. Heaven Charles
5. Rayon Bernard
6. Clint Davis
7. Shakir Harewood