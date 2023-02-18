Hat-trick for Brian London

Brian London

lyrical battle: Brian London, left, battles ten-time winner Winston “Gypsy” Peters in the final round of the National Extempo Monarch competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday evening. London was crowned the 2023 Extempo Monarch.

—Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

It was a hat-trick for reigning extempo monarch Brian London as he scored another victory at Kaisorama on Thursday evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

London defeated multiple extempo winner Winston “Gypsy” Peters in the final battle.

Here are the full results:

TUCO Kaisorama results

Extempo

results

1. Brian London

2. Winston “Gypsy” Peters

3. Myron Bruce

4. Nyol Manswell

5. Phillip Murray

6. Dion Diaz

7. Elysia Ray

8. Joseph Vautour La-Placilliere

Freestyle results

1. Myron Bruce

2. Akeem Charles

3. Rohan Richards

4. Heaven Charles

5. Rayon Bernard

6. Clint Davis

7. Shakir Harewood

