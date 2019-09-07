THE Prime Minister addressed a number of national issues during an interview with the Sunday Express, which coincided with the fourth anniversary of his assumption of office on Friday.
As he commences the last year of his tenure, during which he faces two critical elections, Dr Keith Rowley is urging the country to resist any incitement to division and disorder.
He also threw down the gauntlet to his critics on the issues of race and educational attainment and opportunity. The Prime Minister is not allowing himself to be intimidated by the imminent ele ctions.
Here is Part 1 of the interview:
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s greatest disappointment over the last four years has been the increasing propensity of certain sectors of the society to seek to divide the country.