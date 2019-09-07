Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre at back,

Flashback, August 14: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre at back, Energy Minister Franklin Khan,

La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre and other Government officials pose with young participants of the Three-Tier

Mentorship Programme for Young Professionals at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain.

The photo has sparked heated comments on social media over the ethnic composition of the group

selected for the programme.

THE Prime Minister addressed a number of national issues du­ring an interview with the Sunday Express, which coincided with the fourth anniversary of his assumption of office on Friday.

As he commences the last year of his tenure, during which he fa­ces two critical elections, Dr Keith Rowley is urging the country to resist any incitement to division and disorder.

He also threw down the gauntlet to his critics on the issues of race and educational attainment and opportunity. The Prime Minister is not allowing himself to be intimidated by the imminent ele ctions.

Here is Part 1 of the interview:

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s greatest disappointment over the last four years has been the increasing propensity of certain sectors of the society to seek to divide the country.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM encouraged by poll results

PM encouraged by poll results

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the results of the Nigel Henry poll, published exclusively in the Express yesterday and today to mark four years of his Government in office, were “very encouraging”.

+2
LITTLE FAITH IN T&T

LITTLE FAITH IN T&T

Citizens have come to trust the police more but have little faith in the country’s leaders. National athletes are a source of heroism to citizens while trade union leaders appear to have attracted the ire of the national population.

T&T troops leave on 30-day mission

T&T troops leave on 30-day mission

ONE hundred men and women of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force left yesterday to render aid to the Bahamas following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The group, which also comprised personnel from the T&T Regiment, T&T Coast Guard and T&T Air Guard, departed just after 11.30 a.m. to head to Nassau.

Marlene back in court today

Marlene back in court today

MEMBER of Parliament for Port of Spain South Marlene McDonald will make her first appearance in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today on a number of fraud-related charges.