HAVE COURAGE, CANDICE

FROM one agonised mother to another, Phyllis Bruce wants the mother of 18-year-old murder victim Ashanti Riley, to know that she is praying for her.
And while 75-year-old Bruce doesn’t believe she could fully understand Candice Riley’s anguish, she is calling on parents and others affected by crime to come together and support one another.
A resident of Chaguanas, Bruce has reached out to send love to Riley, whose daughter Ashanti went missing after boarding a PH taxi near her San Juan home on November 29. The teenager’s body was found in the La Canoa River, Santa Cruz, on December 4.
Bruce is also coping with loss since her son, Clevon Bruce, vanished on March 19 and the family has had no leads since.
Clevon, 46, made his living as a taxi driver and earned extra by taking on private clients, some of whom he transported to and from their jobs at night.
Clevon Bruce had a home-cooked meal and left his mother’s Enterprise house on that day for work, and disappeared. He never returned, either, to his own home in Todd’s Road but his vehicle was found impounded in Port of Spain five weeks after he vanished. It had been wrecked on Chacon Street a short time after Clevon’s disappearance but at the time, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was unaware that it belonged to a missing person.
The police have found no answers since and Phyllis Bruce said nearly every waking moment is spent wondering what happened to her son, “who did him what, if he is alright..if he is still here with us”.
“I may not be able to imagine the pain Ashanti’s mother is feeling. There is nothing anyone can say to her. But I want her to know I am praying for her and her whole family,” Bruce said yesterday in an interview with the Express.
A retired nurse, Bruce said she wouldn’t dream to compare her anguish to Candice Riley’s, as she - as well as the missing man’s 13-year-old son — still live in hope that her son would one day return.
“Even from one mother to another, I can’t find the words to comfort her,” Bruce said. “But I would say to her, be strong. Hold on. Keep courage.”
Bruce also called on the national community not to forget Ashanti and victims before her.
Spasms of fear and pain
Bruce said when she read of young Ashanti’s disappearance, her heart “clenched” in familiar spasms of fear and pain.
“I prayed and hoped they would find that girl alive,” Bruce said. “I feel so pained by what has happened. When your child is missing, there is not a moment you are not wondering where they are and what is happening to them. Can you imagine this torment?”
Bruce said her heart broke for the elder Riley when Ashanti was found dead and she has questions for theose who commit such crimes.
She asked: “When you do this, destroy lives and a family, do you then go about your daily life? Are you content, as long as you and your family are alright? How is your daily life?”
On what she perceived as a rise in violent crimes and violence against women, Bruce added: “We must ask, what happened to us? How did we get here?
“This is not the country of my youth, that was filled with love and peace and our future looked so bright,”
She said the an alarming number of people going missing in T&T every year, seemingly “without a trace” was “unusual”.
She called on the TTPS and related authorities to begin treating with missing person reports differently.
Bruce said she was pleased, however, to note a recent announcement by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that the TTPS will erect a billboard dedicated to missing persons.
“That’s a good step and makes me feel better, because it was feeling as if the police did not care,” Bruce said.
She went further to call on parents and others affected by crime and whose relatives have vanished, with no closure to be had, to band together.
“I feel it is time to form a body, an association or a support group, Where people can counsel each other but also come together and put pressure on the authorities to get crime under control,” Bruce said, adding that “T&T is filling to overflow with pain.”