HAVE FAITH IN YOUR LEADERS

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on citizens to have faith in themselves, their country and its leaders as they would their gods— and to have faith in getting through difficult times.
The PM was addressing yesterday’s “National Service of Reflection and Thanksgiving”, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, where ministers and guests heard from religious leaders representing Trinidad and Tobago’s range of faiths.
Rowley noted that several religious heads had encouraged people to recall that “we have always had difficulties and always had to deal with difficulties and have always come through those difficulties, whatever they may be”.
The live-streamed event was the third since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga said last Saturday the event is important at this time, the end of the calender year and the beginning of the Christmas season.
Rowley said he had also noticed that several speakers appeared to have gone to the same religious texts in searching for yesterday’s messages.
He read from the Book of Psalms, which spoke to God’s mercy, grace and giving thanks in God’s work.
Rowley said he reflected on his own life and “a time when there were ration cards in this country, when food was rationed”, after World War II.
People were allocated a quantity of rice and flour based on their ration cards, either a green or blue card that was taken to the grocery, he said.
“Those were the times we lived through at the end of the war,” he said, adding that he recalled Ministry of Health vehicles on the streets marked “Eradication of YAWS”, referring to a neglected tropical disease (NTD) of the skin caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum subspecies pertenue.
The Prime Minister said the world was hopefully experiencing, though not certainly, the end of the pandemic. He said some “experts” had predicted the pandemic would have ended by May/September (2020) but “it’s been with us for years”.
He said the pandemic “has punched us, like a hit in the solar plexus, has burnt up all our savings, taken some loved ones”.
The PM said “we didn’t all react in the same way” and reading from the poem by James Elroy Flecker, “The Gates of Damascus”, noted the message that “in the great darkness there is dawn to be had”.
The poem addresses a group of people in a caravan, on their way to a good time, he said.
He said in the Christian community this is called “faith” and “we must have faith in ourselves, faith in our neighbours, faith in our teachers, faith in doctors, faith in our leaders, faith in our country as we do in our gods.
“Without faith we are lost,” Rowley said.
Praise for event
Rowley said on the previous national day of prayer, he had told all leaders, including religious leaders, that the country looks to its leader most often but “you should always look to your leaders”.
Yesterday he told religious heads that to the various subsets of communities they represent, “you are leaders in the nation” and “so far you would not have heard from the Government or the politician”.
Addressing viewers, Rowley said they would have heard from spiritual leaders as to “what the circumstances are and what the response should be”.
Rowley said he had gone to the Book of Psalms as prime minister and as a leader, stating among the verses that “the Lord upholds all who are falling and raises up all who are bowed down”.
He also as prime minister and an office-holder, and on behalf of the people they represented, thanked the religious leaders for their words of encouragement.
“We need to be encouraged,” he stated.
Commentary by the public during TTT’s live stream of the event mostly praised the Government as host, with many stating that Trinidad and Tobago was in prayer.
The day of reflection and thanksgiving ended with a hymn by Government Senator Laurence Hislop.