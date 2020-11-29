A CENTRAL FAMILY is pleading with National Security Minister Stuart Young to locate and bring back the mother of three girls — including a nursing 16-month-old baby—who was among 160 Venezuelans deported last Saturday.
The appeal has been made ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Port of Spain today.
The children of 33-year-old Kemilis Mendoza, who are now living with Trinidadian Meera Ramlakhan, are “crying non-stop”, the care-giver told the Express yesterday.
Ramlakhan only last week returned home from hospital following surgery and is herself the mother of two daughters. The woman said her elder, 18-year-old child now also helps out with caring for Mendoza’s children but the infant cannot be breastfed.
Setting aside her own challenges, the 41-year-old said her family regularly assists displaced Venezuelans in their community and was distressed that some migrants were recently seen “eating out of dustbins”.
Addressing Young and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Ramlakhan pleaded: “Have mercy on these children.”
Ramlakhan said Mendoza was among a group of migrants intercepted and arrested in Erin on September 29. The baby, along with her 14 and 11-year-old sisters, was allowed to stay with Mendoza for some time. The young mother from Tucupita was deported via pirogue from Chaguaramas.
The children were released to their father, Venezuelan migrant Rueben Gonzalez, who registered with Government’s programme last year, about three weeks ago.
The children’s father is employed after a period of joblessness and “doing his best” but Ramlakhan said, “The family needs to be reunited.”
Ramlakhan vowed to help the Mendozas and other families like them “until my dying breath” and said she was hurt by some fellow citizens’ commentary that appeared callous.
“This family, for instance, comes from a very good background and they are decent, hard-working people. They wouldn’t be here if they were not facing a crisis,” Ramlakhan said.
Crying and depressed
Ramlakhan added that Christmas was around the corner and the children would suffer more. They are sometimes unable to speak, having spent long periods crying or depressed, she said.
She went on to appeal to the national community to show understanding and kindness to those fleeing Venezuela’s rapid social and economic decline.
The Ministry of National Security advised on Saturday that deportation orders on 160 Venezuelan nationals, who illegally entered Trinidad and Tobago, were carried out on that day in conjunction with the Venezuelan authorities.
The ministry said the exercise was in compliance with T&T’s laws and was in fulfilment of Government policy, as the ministry remains resolute in upholding the laws of the land, in an effort to protect its citizens.
However, the deportation orders of some 19 migrants — including Mendoza’s — were ordered halted by a judge following submissions for the group by attorneys Criston J Williams, Kerina Samdeo and Jerome Riley. It is unclear how many of the 19 may have been included in the deported batch, which included Kemilis Mendoza.
Heartless actions
Meanwhile, Venezuelan national resident in T&T, Yesenia Gonzalez, told the Express yesterday that Mendoza speaks “very little English”, would have had no money on her person and at this time her whereabouts are unknown.
“We have no contact with her,” Gonzalez said, as she also condemned “Government’s heartless actions”.
Gonzalez said it was hoped that Mendoza was safe and possibly back in Tucupita, where food, money and medication are almost impossible for someone like Mendoza to access.
“Minister Young, you are violating international human rights practice,” Gonzalez said.
She called on the Prime Minister to intercede and said the Government was refusing to show compassion to fellow human beings.