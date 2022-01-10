HAVE MORE PATIENCE

LAVENTILLE WEST MP Fitzgerald Hinds apologised to Beetham Gardens residents yesterday but asked them to exercise a little more patience in allowing the Government to repair the ageing sewer main in the area.
“And just let me say that I wish to apologise to my constituents about the delay but, as I said, it is a large project,” he said.
Hinds said he had asked the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to speed up an ongoing project to replace the mains that cut through the area.
Hinds, who is also National Security Minister, told the Express via a telephone interview following the protest that he had been in contact with residents since the issue began late August last year, adding that the sewer issue is not a new one.
He said WASA had an ongoing project to replace deteriorating water lines that had been in place since the 1960s.
“It is a very massive project that requires the changing out of lines along all phases of Beetham Gardens,” he said.
He explained that the project began in September last year after a massive sink-hole appeared at the corner of Main and Fifth streets.
He admitted it was not a good situation where wastewater ends up in front of people’s homes while their toilets backed up.
“To those who have run out of patience...exercise a little more,” he said.
He said he had since spoken to Cabinet colleague, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, to ask WASA to speed up the pipe-laying process while asking that some more pumps be placed in the area to remove wastewater and prevent it from backing up in residents’ yards and homes.
He also urged his constituents to not block the roads as it brings hardships to other citizens who had nothing to do with the issues.
Residents complain of mistreatment
From around 5 a.m. residents of the Beetham Gardens community blocked the Beetham Highway, the Priority Bus Route (PBR) and the Eastern Main Road with burning debris to protest delays by the State to fix sewage lines in the area, causing a massive traffic pile-up as workers made their way into and out of the capital city.
“For months now the infrastructure in the community has been broken. The area has been smelling of faeces. Day and night, we are living in this toxicity. It is unbearable.
“We have tried to get WASA attention. No luck. We tried to get the Minister of Public Utilities. No luck. We even try to reach that MP of ours, Mr Hinds, but as usual, nothing was done.
“He couldn’t be bothered. So what other choice do we have? We have to get your attention somehow.
“It’s women, children, and old people living here. Just because we are poorer than you, or live in a community that you might not think the best of, do you think we can be treated anyhow?
“That is not right, and this is all we are trying to do. Get their attention, so that work can be completed,” one resident who gave his name as Ishmael said yesterday.
Residents joked that the scent was so strong, and the situation so dire, that they were even considering making a citizen’s arrest on their Member of Parliament Fitzgerald Hinds.
“He’s National Security Minister? Well, this amounts to nothing less than toxic warfare. We even had children playing in the area and fall down in it and get sick. what are they waiting for? Till the sewage back up to San Juan? And other communities affected? Cause it’s the same line that running through the areas. So what, we aren’t people?” one resident asked.
Traffic back-up
Police said from as early as 5.30 a.m. they received reports of the roadways being blocked.
A team of officers led by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, along with ASP Dhanraj Ramesar of the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the Highway Patrol Unit, responded.
There were no confrontations with the police.
Residents, once spoken to by officers, stopped blocking the roadway.
Police did not identify the persons involved in the activities. However, they indicated that, for now, there would be no further action.
The Fire Service and officials from the Port of Spain City Corporation responded and the roadways were clear within an hour.
The incident caused a backlog of traffic to enter the capital city.