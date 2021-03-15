Opposition MP Anita Haynes has called for checks and balances to be put in place to ensure 500 national bursaries to be awarded to pupils are done in a transparent manner and it does not become another “PNM slush fund”.
She raised the issue at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office on Sunday.
Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said last week while the number of national scholarships had been reduced from 400 to just 100, the offer of a national bursary would help many other pupils to offset financial costs moving forward.
The minister said 500 national bursaries are now available to be awarded annually to deserving students.
“The introduction of the National Bursary Programme provides a means for ensuring that the most vulnerable groups, the most talented students and the most targeted areas for national development are supported,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
The new programme, she said, will allow for the strategic rationalisation of funding mechanisms available under the ministry; ensures well-performing and talented pupils have access to higher education regardless of socio-economic status without incurring debts; and supports national development by aligning bursary grants to programme areas identified as meeting national priority.
Arbitrary process
Students will be able to access applications for the national bursaries from March 15-April 12 on the ministry’s website.
Haynes noted this country had seen a scholarship scandal under a former People’s National Movement (PNM) government.
In 2009 it was revealed there was a secret scholarship fund in the Ministry of Culture and Community Development.
Former government minister Devant Maharaj had submitted a complaint to the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) citing discrimination.
The EOC found there was discrimination in the scholarship programme, where $45 million was expended on scholarships selectively awarded to some PNM members.
Haynes called for detailed criteria to be provided by the Education Ministry for the bursaries.
She said it should not be that pupils felt the system is set against them and it is manipulated by “who you know”.
She noted there are other things that make up whether or not you receive one of these bursaries, 15 per cent.
She noted there is another 15 per cent for whether or not a subject area falls under the national development template and 30 per cent means test.
“Once you start awarding these national bursaries, students need to know what they can do to work towards it,” she said.
“While it is new and we accept there is a roll-out programme, Trinidad has been through something like this already with the scholarship programme of the Ministry of Culture run by Joan Yuille-Williams from the 2006-2007 period,” she said.
Haynes noted in period the names were kept confidential because they wanted to protect the vulnerable and when the information was released, persons were found to be not economically vulnerable, and prominent PNM members.
“If you make the process arbitrary, what you will face is people dropping out the system,” she said.