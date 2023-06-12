Haynes: Govt failing pupils

UNITED National Congress Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Anita Haynes said that education should be treated as a “right” to all citizens, not a privilege, so that all may have equitable access to opportunities.
Speaking at the UNC media briefing yesterday, Haynes said that, under the People’s National Movement Government, there had been a “systematic dismantling of our space for equitable access to educational opportunities”.
Haynes said she recently asked for a written answer to a question in Parliament on the number of technical-vocational instructors currently employed with the Ministry of Education, and the number of vacant positions for such instructors as of April 30, 2023.
“I raised this because it directly addresses the concerns of the prime minister who believes that the education system under his tenure as the head of the executive of Trinidad and Tobago seems to be failing our children. When you go through the public secondary schools and what is available, you see that they said that there are 550 instructors and 150 vacancies. An example is plumbing. It is an important skillset. That can create a very lucrative career if you utilise the instruction in the secondary school system. But there are no instructors in the public school system. How are there zero instructors for plumbing but eight vacancies?” said Haynes.
Interventions needed
She said the Government ought to be creating a space where pupils have more equitable access to the education sector which caters to the student’s needs. “We have seen cuts to GATE and a reduction in the number of scholarships. Over time instead of treating education as a right, instead, those who have the most then you will be able to access it,” she said.
Haynes said the Government had “couched” these cuts in education funding under the “tighten your belt” conversation.
She also commented on school violence and crime and said that specific interventions in the short, medium and long terms are required to treat these.
She said that when the shooting took place near the Rose Hill Primary School in Laventille last November, when school children ducked below their desks as gang members engaged in a gun battle, it was “only a matter of time before it moved from outside the school to on the school compound”.
Haynes referred to last week’s shooting of a parent on the compound of the Cumaca RC Primary School in Valencia which left pupils and teachers traumatised and forced the early dismissal of classes.