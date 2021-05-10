Opposition MP Anita Haynes says instead of trying to “reinvent a wheel” during the pandemic, the Government should use the education policies of the People’s Partnership government to ensure that no child is left behind.
Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) news conference yesterday at the Opposition Leader’s office in Port of Spain, Haynes said that the primary schools’ continuous assessment programme and the laptop initiative can be used.
She added that there are “built-in savings” from the school feeding programme and the operational cost of school maintenance that the Government could allocate to bring relief to students.
“We do not accept that there is nothing that can be done, there are a number of proactive steps and policy decisions,” she said.
Haynes questioned the reasoning behind the deferral of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) programme.
She noted that from 2010 to 2015, during Dr Tim Gopeesingh’s tenure as education minister, there were two nationwide consultations on SEA, followed by eight district consultations.
She said the SEA exam was moved from March to May and also led to a phased introduction of a continuous assessment component of the exam.
Haynes said the Education Ministry used assessment pieces from standards three to five and when the children get to the exam they would be looking at a smaller component from the exam itself.
She said this has been praised globally because of the inclusivity and not every pupil does well in tests and can go through the rigours of the exam.
Haynes said this was government policy which could be continued by successive governments.
However, she said, in 2015 the Keith Rowley-led Government removed all of these policies where statistics show 2014 was the best academic performing year for pupils in Trinidad and Tobago with this component.
Haynes asked whether the option of allowing SEA deferral is because the Ministry assumes that students are not prepared to take the exam in June - “or is it we’re looking at Covid-19 safety protocols”.
“If we are talking about a lack of preparedness then we have to admit that is very likely because the means test is currently on the way and that means there is an admission by the Ministry that there are several students without devices, connectivity and unable to prepare for the exams,” she said.
Haynes added that CSEC and CAPE students are also facing exams when the issues from last year remain unresolved.