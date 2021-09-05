Haynes warns of education ‘nightmare'

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes is criticising the Government for not consulting with the relevant stakeholders on the simultaneous management of virtual and in-person classes.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on August 26 said unvaccinated students will not be allowed to attend physical classes and that the Government is aiming at reopening physical schools on October 1.
At the United National Congress (UNC) weekly Sunday news conference yesterday, Haynes said this going to be the fourth challenging academic year for students as Government should have been collecting data and making policies based on its findings. Instead, she said all disadvantaged students will continue to fall significantly behind.
“This started before Covid-19, if we used data to drive your policy directive, we would never have had the shutting down of the laptop programme in 2015. If the Government had used the data they would have understood that they needed devices and connectivity to raise the upcoming children of the future,” Haynes said.
She lamented that the Government promised mifi devices in October 2020 and another new school year is upon the country and there were no devices, especially for children in rural areas without connectivity.
Haynes said the PNM administration is lacking vision by not consulting with the stakeholders.
“Anyone will tell you it’s a logistical nightmare to produce a hybrid learning system, many things have to be factored and this is not being taken into account by the Government. If the minister did consultations she would have known that schools are not physically equipped to broadcast classes and you cannot take an in-person curriculum and just stream it online,” Haynes said.
Haynes added that even the issue of vaccination isn’t being made clear to the education sector.
Ameen: Poor disaster response
Also speaking at the news conference, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen slammed the Government’s handling of recovery efforts after multiple recent natural disaster events.
While she believes the problem is at all levels, she said starving regional corporations of allocated expenditure is an area crippling response in many rural communities facing floods and freak storm conditions.
“These regional corporations do not have basic equipment to respond, they don’t have pumps, power saws, sandbags, in some cases they are given bags but no sand. They don’t have tarpaulin and mattresses. CEOs are being told there is no overtime, no weekend work. How can we work responding to disasters and not work weekends?” she lamented.
Ameen condemned the handling of evacuation shelters, which she says are being promoted, but at least in her area, are not actually being opened for use.
“The St Augustine South Community Centre and Bamboo Settlement has been advertised. They placed cots and blankets. However, to date we have had no shelter manager appointed, no shelter for the volunteers in the community who are ready and willing to serve, no food and emergency supplies at these centres,” she said.
She added that the Government needs to establish a clear policy on disaster management as the people of T&T continue to suffer and deserve much better than what is being afforded them.