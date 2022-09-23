Hazel Brown hailed

Tributes of admiration and recognition of her lifetime of caring for people’s welfare poured in for Hazel Brown, gender and consumer activist and founding member of the Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, who died at age 80 yesterday.
Brown, who passed away at her Diamond Vale, Diego Martin home around 5.30 a.m., had suffered a series of health complications over the years.
Brown’s daughter, Natasha Nunez, said her mother died peacefully.
“She was not well. She was diabetic, hypertensive and she was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few years ago, but we are not sure exactly what caused her death. We suspect it was a heart attack,” Nunez said.
Nunez described her mother’s passing as a huge loss, “not just for Trinidad and Tobago, but the region. She was a mentor to many, and she worked tirelessly. She was a very active person. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and was immobile yet very true to her spirit because she kept on working. She was working up until her death as the chairman of the Diego Martin Consumers Cooperative, which is why we didn’t expect her to go so soon,” Nunez said.
Nunez said activism was Brown’s life’s calling, and she worked tirelessly for what she believed in. “You couldn’t say the word activist without mentioning Hazel Brown. She lived her life very much in service of others, especially women and children. She was very passionate about educating citizens to be more responsible,” Nunez said.
Nunez added, “Consumerism was one of her passions, and she was very active in getting people to understand the power of the dollar and helping them to understand what it means to spend wisely and to be aware of what was happening around them. She was one of the founding residents of Diamond Vale. She cared about her community and she was also active throughout the region,” Nunez added.
Nunez said Brown was proud of her accomplishments. “She’s done a lot, but I think that she was very proud to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of the West Indies in 2017 and also of the national award that she received in 2014. She was not one for praise and glory or anything, but I think everything that she did or was involved with she put her all into and really cared about people,” Nunez said.
Nunez described Brown as a wise mother. “Anytime I have a question about anything, she is the person I turn to. She was very knowledgeable. She was very proud of all her children and grandchildren,” Nunez said.
Other tributes
ASHA KAMBON, who worked closely in activism with Brown, said her death is the end of an era, “not only for me personally, but also for the women’s movement and for women generally. I also think it marks the end of an era of women who sort of lived every single hour of what they believed in. This was a 24/7 commitment, working for people who were vulnerable and who were without a voice, and Hazel didn’t give up at all”.
Kambon added, “It’s a deep loss. She was such a fighter because that’s her spirit. I saw her for Emancipation celebrations. She was out there with her walker and was very determined despite her feet giving trouble.”
Kambon said she was privileged to work with Brown in the ’70s on a series of pioneering projects. “Way back in the ’70s, I worked closely with her on many projects. She was one of the early founding members.
“If you think of something like solar cookers and solar energy, she taught women how to make solar cookers with various recycled materials like glass and galvanise and out of cardboard boxes and took them to Woodford Square where they cooked food and baked bread in the cookers, so people could pass by and see. She ran so many workshops so women could gain the skills they needed,” Kambon said.
Describing Brown as forward-thinking, Kambon said: “This is the kind of forward-thinking mind that she had. She has been encouraging people to grow what they eat for years. Now everyone is talking about agriculture and grow boxes. Hazel taught women how to build grow boxes. She went into communities and taught them how to put a grow box in their gallery or wherever.”
Kambon said Brown was among the first people to come up with the idea of selling used schoolbooks to ease financial burdens. “There are families that can’t afford to buy new books. She started a book shop at East Side Plaza and encouraged people to bring their old school books to resell them so that everybody could get a book at a reduced price. Now, selling used schoolbooks is big business,” she said.
JACKIE BURGESS, feminist activist and coordinator of the Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, said she shared a sisterhood with Brown. “We worked together, but we became very close friends. It was a sisterhood. She talked tough and she was strong, but under that hard shell she was a very soft and caring person. She had a very strong connection with people,” Burgess said. She said Brown’s work is immeasurable. “She made the sacrifices and gave of her time and finances without looking for any kind of reward. She hadn’t had it easy. She fought on so many issues, including gender equality, consumer rights and price control, she fought for domestic workers, and so many other issues. This is a real loss and Hazel is a hard act to follow,” Burgess said.
Tributes also poured in for the activist on various social media platforms. Nicole Dyer-Griffith posted a quote from Luvvie Ajayi in tribute to Brown: “‘In a world that wanted women to whisper, she chose to shout.’ Be at peace. Hazel Brown.”
Folade Mutota, founding member of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD), posted, “We salute Hazel for her sacrifice and leadership of women and women’s organisations for many decades. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”
ROSALIND GABRIEL, former National Carnival Commission commissioner: “I am sorry to hear Hazel passed on. She was a great activist. She was an inspiration to young girls and women. She cared deeply about the issues affecting women. I extend heartfelt thanks to her for everything she did for women. She did her utmost best to help women improve their lives.”
WINSTON “GYPSY” PETERS, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman: “She was an iconic figure. She stood steadfastly for women and for justice. She was an avid culture-lover. She played the baby doll character with zest and vibrancy. She was an iconic figure in our national landscape.
TERRI LYONS, 2020 reigning Calypso Monarch: “We all have to say ‘Thank you’. There are lots of us who claim to love culture. But they don’t do anything to show their tangible love for culture. Hazel Brown went out there and played the Baby Doll character. I hope people would emulate what she did and continue her legacy by playing traditional mas. Somebody has to fill the gap. When tourists and locals attend shows, they must see our traditional mas characters like Midnight Robbers and Dame Lorraines. If somebody died and they played the Moko Jumbie, then somebody has to continue the mas. We don’t want important parts of our culture getting lost or sidelined.”
JOEL MARTINEZ, Port of Spain Mayor: “My deepest condolences to Hazel’s family. I have known her for many years. I grew quite fond of her. I met her when I was a councillor in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation. She was a feisty young woman. She was serious about the work she was doing with NGOs, civil society organisations and the eradication of gender bias. I was fortunate to have worked with her during the Fifth Summit of the Americas. I chaired a committee that had to report on their input for the summit.
“After, our relationship developed. I had many solid interactions with her. She was passionate about the empowerment of women and young girls. She said she had gotten a scholarship from the Corporation. So the Corporation was always dear to her. She was a beloved woman. We have lost a good person who worked indefatigably for the benefit of women and children. She never ceased from working hard in the vineyard to improve our society.”
NATALIE WALTERS, communications manager at the Ministry of Social Development: “We did a lot of work with her at Community Development and Social Development ministries. She was a tower of strength. He had genuine passion for our people. She had a high level of spirituality. She was a humble individual who faced her important roles undauntedly. She was a most approachable person. I have many good memories of working with her. More importantly, we had a number of positive outcomes.”
CHERRIE ANN CRICHLOW-COCKBURN, former social development minister: “I am saddened at her passing. She made a great contribution to Trinidad and Tobago. She did a monumental amount of work for women and children. May she rest in peace.”