HDC acts on fallen wall

The Express was contacted by a homeowner at Chestnut Avenue in Union Hall who said a 20-foot-long wall behind her home had collapsed two years ago, leaving only worries.
It happened after torrential rainfall in September 2019. The wall lines the back of multiple properties in the area.
There began a futile attempt to get someone to fix it.
The area was located in the San Fernando East constituency but the boundary change sent it to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC). However, through multiple communications with PDRC chairman Dr Allen Sammy, she was told that repairing this wall is not the responsibility of the corporation.
“We were under San Fernando East for some time and they changed the boundary so we went to Penal/Debe corporation. Penal/Debe said they were not responsible for this land. I spoke to Dr Sammy and he produced documents to show that the land is not vested under the corporation,” she said.
Having purchased her property through the National Housing Agency (now absorbed by the Housing Development Corporation,) the resident contacted the HDC in search of redress. Despite numerous visits and communications, she said the issue remains unresolved.
“I wrote the head of department and he responded and said he would put me on to estate management who was reasonable. Someone did come in September last year and after a few months she came to say her supervisor said they are not responsible. I wrote them again and they again called to say it would be fixed. I asked when and they said they couldn’t say. Right now, there is a big drop in the back of my yard. My neighbour on the other side tried to fill it up with stone but when the rainy season came it would just eat away,” she said, adding she tried to do things the proper way but it is not working.
HDC responds
Copies of the resident’s communications with these agencies were sent to the Express.
Contacted for a comment, the HDC told the Express that a site visit to the area would be conducted today. Following this visit, the HDC said that it sympathised with the resident and repairs to the wall would be conducted.
“The HDC sympathises with the current situation which the homeowner is experiencing. A team from our San Fernando office visited and prepared a scope to cover the work which needs to be done. The project will be tendered out and once the project has been approved, the HDC will begin work to bring relief to the homeowner,” it said.
The corporation also explained that some aspects of repairs would fall on the homeowner. Drainage issues at the property, it said, are what led to the wall’s collapse. While the retaining wall should be repaired in the near future, proper drainage should be installed. “However, the homeowner also has a responsibility to install the requisite guttering and surface drains on her property to facilitate seamless run-off of any water,” said the corporation.
The resident has since been contacted by the corporation to indicate that repairs would soon be undertaken.
PROBLEM #2
Who pays for pothole damage?
Ruptured tyres, damaged shocks, misshapen rims and more than $1,000 in repair costs.
This was what Malty Deo-Ramnarine was forced to pay after encountering a massive pothole along the Naparima/ Mayaro Road in Tableland in January.
Deo-Ramnarine, who was returning home from visiting a relative in the area at night, told the Express that she misjudged the depth of the hole and drove into it to avoid crossing paths with another vehicle. Immediately, she said, the damage to her car was so severe that she had to pull aside and await assistance.
“It’s a really humongous hole. I was travelling along the area at night and the hole didn’t seem all that bad so I went down into it. My tyre was completely burst and I had to call someone to come and help me,” she said.
As a result, she said, she and her family have diverted much-needed funds into repairs.
“The shocks were damaged. There was damage to the sides of my vehicle. The rim is no longer circular and I have to get that repaired as well. I am a first-time mother and I have other expenses to see about. It is just one income we have and money that was supposed to get things for the baby we now have to spend to get the vehicle up and running,” she said.
Following the incident, she said she posted details to social media in the hopes of gaining the attention of the authorities. However, no response was received.
“Why do we have to decide which pothole to pot? We have no road, we have potholes,” she wrote.
The Express contacted Member of Parliament for the area, Michelle Benjamin.
She said poor roadways in the George Village area have long plagued residents of its main and inner roads. Along the Naparima/Mayaro Road, she said, complaints from residents have abounded during her time as councillor and representative.
With Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan disclosing in the 2021 budget presentation that approval for paving of this road was granted, she said redress is likely to come.
“The minister indicated that repairs of the road are approved, so we know work will begin. Not sure exactly when but we can say that it is scheduled to take place,” she said.
However, for those residing in the in-roads of George Village, which fall under the jurisdiction of its presiding regional corporation, she said repairs are less predictable.
“During my tenure as councillor I would have started paving roads such as Second Branch, George Village, but it is $300,000 that covers all the road repairs. One phase was scheduled and completed and another 115 metres is scheduled to be completed again. The First Branch falls under the Ministry of Works. I am liaising with the Ministry of Works to try to get things done,” Benjamin said.
In Pooran Road and surrounding areas, she said at least three land slippages have cut access to its roads in the past years. With the corporation’s shrinking funding, she said she is unsure of when these will be repaired.
“Each one of those caved-in lands are estimated to be $1.5 to $2 million. A scope of works was done and sent to the Ministry of Local Development. Based on our yearly allocations of $300,000 we won’t be able to retain these slippings. During my tenure, there were two existing slippages and one more occurred while I was there. Every year the corporation does the scope of work and sends it up. Even the Minister of Local Government visited twice. It is hard to say when approval would be granted,” said Benjamin.
In the days following the incident, Deo-Ramnarine said the hole was temporarily patched. With harsh weather, she said it is likely the hole may again deteriorate.
“When rain falls, I guess we will be back to square one,” she said.
Do you have a complaint you want action on? Send your information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com, or WhatsApp at 313-4141