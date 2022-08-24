HDC MAKEOVER

Cabinet is considering a new structure for the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) which will entail three subsidiary companies.
The disclosure was made yesterday by Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis at a function where keys were handed over to HDC recipients.
While over 191,000 applicants are awaiting houses through the HDC, keys to 60 units were yesterday distributed to coincide with this country’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Under its theme,
“A Home for Christmas”, keys for units in various areas were handed out at Carlton Place on Leotaud Street in San Fernando.
Speaking at the event, Robinson-Regis said, “A home for Christmas is the legitimate wish and longing of many of our citizens, and there are times when I wish we could deliver more, but at this time we can only deliver 60, but we are not murmuring because we know that ours is the mandate to continue to deliver to the citizens who have been waiting.”
She said while the mandate is the provision of affordable homes to families who have applied to the HDC, “somewhere between 2010 and 2015, the corporation appeared to have lost its way and strayed from its original moorings.
“Suddenly it stopped building homes for single mothers and fathers who were doing everything possible to provide a safe space and community for their children to call home... It is our mandate to return the HDC to its moorings.”
She added that in the fiscal year it will be ensured that developments that started many years ago will be completed. One of these is the Edinburgh Towers in Chaguanas, where it estimated that a two-bedroom unit will be rented, when completed, for $800; and a three-bedroom unit for $950.
New structure for HDC
Robinson-Regis added that the HDC was asked to conduct an organisational assessment which determined that, if it maintained the current status quo, it will be unsustainable, significantly dependent on the Government for support, saddled by debt and stymied by inefficient processes.
She said before the Cabinet at present is a new structure for the HDC, which envisages three subsidiary companies. She explained, “What will happen is that HDC’s body corporate will continue to exist. However, it will be reorganised in such a manner as to be a holding company which would continue to be governed by a board.”
She said the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Construction Company will be one of the subsidiaries which will manage all elements of HDC’s property development, including land acquisition, urban planning, project and construction management, and the provision of financing solutions to undertake construction projects.
There will also be the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Facilities Estate Management Company Limited, with a mandate to manage all elements of HDC’s property management mandate, including the maintenance of rental housing units, the administration of the management company portfolio, and partnering with regional corporations and other external entities to upkeep communities and promote sustainable community development.
The third element will be the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Asset Management Company Ltd. This will be responsible for completing the sales of the finished housing units, and continuing to manage and provide administrative support for the housing development under its purview until handed over to HDC purchasers.
She said the intent is to ensure the HDC is reorganised to have greater financial flexibility and the ability to monetise assets that cannot be monetised in their current form, improve governance through accountability, reduce corporate risk, the establishment of a good brand reputation and the development of public confidence in the HDC.
“Every other day we see a newspaper article or a television story about the HDC. We want to ensure that after this, there is a change in how people perceive the HDC because ours is the mandate to ensure that our clientele is satisfied with what the HDC produces,” the minister added.
Wealth and poverty
During yesterday’s function, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce said the minister and the HDC managing director have been pushing to ensure units can be available by Christmas.
“We anticipate 600 additional units by then... Understandably, given the number of applicants waiting for public housing, this may not seem like much, but we remain committed to exploring our viable housing initiatives to augment our housing stock so that more families can benefit from the State housing programme.”
Also speaking at the function was Member of Parliament for San Fernando East Brian Manning, Member of Parliament for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.
Al-Rawi said of the 25,000-member electorate of San Fernando West, just under half live between HDC communities and squatting communities.
“San Fernando has a peculiar state of development. We have pockets of extreme wealth right next to pockets of serious poverty, and when a city goes through development there is an eventual urban loss that happens.”