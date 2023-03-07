AFTER a tense confrontation on Saturday between residents of the apartment complex at Independence Square, Port of Spain, and Housing Development Corporation (HDC) workers and police, things appear to have been settled.
Yesterday, a group of residents spoke at the HDC’s head office at South Quay in Port of Spain, and encouraged any residents who still didn’t want to move out, to change their minds.
“I know that change is hard, and I know that we all have our own sort of community and family here, and we all used to look out for one another. We used to joke around and call it the Valsayn of Port of Spain, cause everyone was that close, and we were always sharing food and drinks and being there to support one another. But this change is necessary.
“I know they didn’t put us all back in one area together, but if they put their minds together and leave they will be good, they will be normal, they will be better. Everyone will benefit. Because those buildings are over 50 years old and are in dire need of repair and attention,” explained Elena Garroway Alexander.
On Saturday, over 50 police officers were called to the apartment complex, after a group of residents resisted attempts by the HDC to evict five families.
Angry residents even took to burning debris in the area, which was quickly quelled by police.
Just before 9 a.m. that day, HDC officials arrived at the location, in the company of police, and began removing doors and windows from the apartments located on Duncan Street, just off Independence Square.
On Friday, Progressive Democratic Patriots leader and founder Watson Duke along with a resident of the area staged a sit-in at the HDC over attempts to relocate residents.
However, the HDC explained that it had the intention of demolishing the Independence Square housing development and revitalising East Port of Spain through urban development.
In a media release on Friday, the HDC said the occupiers of the apartments had been given ample notice they were to be relocated.
‘For the greater good’
But yesterday, Michelle Le Maitre, who was among the group of residents who spoke out over the weekend, said that she had been given a rental apartment in Charford Court.
She was now grateful.
“The situation, for me, was a task. But I am satisfied with what I got from the HDC. I didn’t meet the criteria for a house and stuff but I got a rental. I’ve been there in Independence Square for over 25 years now and I’m close to retirement, so I wasn’t able to get a new home like some of the younger folks. But, you have to understand it’s a process and it’s for the overall betterment of the community.”
Le Maitre said, though, residents took issue with how the process was being handled at first.
“They said they gave us sufficient time, but to us, it wasn’t. So, it was very unexpected, and that’s what led to Saturday’s incident. I mean, when you living in an area for all these years, it’s all you know. And when they wanted to relocate many of us, it came with higher rent or higher mortgages, and in these times, that increase, as small as it may be for many in the public, was still hard for us. It’s not like we are rich in there. So it was all just hard and sudden for us, but at the end of the day, we all have to admit it’s for the betterment of all.
“Basically, you’re moving into more modern apartments and houses. It may be an inconvenience to some, but overall, it’s for the greater good, especially for the young persons,” Le Maitre said.
Meanwhile, in a release issued yesterday, the HDC reiterated that residents were aware of the plan to demolish the apartment building which was constructed in the 1940s.
It said between April 25 and 26, 2022, the HDC met with residents to determine where they would prefer to be relocated. May to December 2022, residents were assigned, viewed and accepted housing units.
It said from November 11 to 16 surveys were conducted with residents to solicit family particulars and on November 22, a meeting was held with residents to discuss the revitalisation of East Port of Spain.
HDC added it has extended the relocation deadline despite being owed $19,212.47 for 192 months at apartments being rented for $100 a month.