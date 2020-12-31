HDC seeks new director

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will be undertaking a recruitment exercise to fill the position of managing director, following the departure of Brent Lyons.
Lyons, who was managing director since 2015, worked his final day in the position yesterday, the HDC said in a statement.
The corporation said Lyons “has decided to pursue other personal and career opportunities”.
Lyons, who has more than 20 years’ executive and managerial experience in the public, oil and gas and tertiary education sectors, joined the HDC in 2012 as divisional manager, Corporate Services.
He was appointed to act as managing director in 2015 before being confirmed in the position in 2017.
He oversaw the Housing Construction Incentive Programme (HCIP), launched in 2018, and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model aimed at making homes more affordable to applicants on the HDC’s database.
The HDC, in its release, thanked Lyons for his contribution to the public housing sector, and extended “best wishes to him as he embarks on this new phase of his continued personal and professional development”.
HDC divisional manager, Human Resources, Bryan Jackson will act as managing director until a recruitment exercise is done, the HDC added.
Lyons could not be reached for comment yesterday.