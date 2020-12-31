HDC seeks new director

Brent Lyons

PURSUING OTHER OPPORTUNITIES: Brent Lyons

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will be undertaking a recruitment exercise to fill the position of managing director, following the departure of Brent Lyons.

Lyons, who was managing director since 2015, worked his final day in the position yesterday, the HDC said in a statement.

The corporation said Lyons “has decided to pursue other personal and career opportunities”.

Lyons, who has more than 20 years’ executive and managerial experience in the public, oil and gas and tertiary education sectors, joined the HDC in 2012 as divisional manager, Corporate Services.

He was appointed to act as managing director in 2015 before being confirmed in the position in 2017.

He oversaw the Housing Construction Incentive Programme (HCIP), launched in 2018, and the Public-­Private Partnership (PPP) model aimed at making homes more affordable to applicants on the HDC’s database.

The HDC, in its release, thanked Lyons for his contribution to the public housing sector, and extended “best wishes to him as he embarks on this new phase of his continued personal and professional development”.

HDC divisional manager, Human Resources, Bryan Jackson will act as managing director until a recruitment exercise is done, the HDC added.

Lyons could not be reached for comment yesterday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Worst is behind us’

‘Worst is behind us’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he believes the worst is behind us.

And with the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine, global demand and economic activity are expected to return; improvements are expected in world energy prices and commodity markets; and employment in the restaurant, entertainment, and distribution sectors are expected back slowly.

Kamla: 2021 will bring challenges

Kamla: 2021 will bring challenges

The year 2021 will bring challenges but there is no obstacle that a united nation cannot overcome, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.

In her New Year’s message she said that as citizens enter a new year, they do so with great optimism and with hope in their hearts.

“The months ahead will be difficult, and we as a people have many more challenges to face.

‘I am honoured and humbled’

‘I am honoured and humbled’

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram’s day-to-day “singular purpose” is to save your life, whether or not the borders are closed.

You may not have encountered him personally but he has been present in almost every home in Trinidad and Tobago since early 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic flung the world into a state of anxiety and panic.

A time for selfless service

A time for selfless service

Sewa International TT (Sewa­TT) represents what a non-governmental organisation really should be.

This is according to Sewa­TT chairman Revan Tee­luck­singh, who said yesterday he was humbled that the organisation’s efforts at bringing aid to those in need is being recognised with the Express newspapers’ Community Group of the Year award.

HDC seeks new director

HDC seeks new director

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will be undertaking a recruitment exercise to fill the position of managing director, following the departure of Brent Lyons.

Lyons, who was managing director since 2015, worked his final day in the position yesterday, the HDC said in a statement.

The corporation said Lyons “has decided to pursue other personal and career opportunities”.