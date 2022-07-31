HDC tenants to Camille: Where the money gone?

Residents of several Housing Development Corporation (HDC) communities say they are not willing to accept Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’ explanation for why maintenance of their communities is not being done.
The residents who live in the newer HDC developments, including Vieux Fort in St James, Real Spring in Valsayn, Oasis Greens in Chaguanas and Ridgeview Heights in Bon Air, say they pay maintenance fees monthly for the upkeep of their communities, but they have no idea what is being done with those funds.
They are now calling for an investigation into the issue.
The residents’ calls come following Robinson-Regis’ comments that errant HDC tenants not paying their rents is partly the reason why the ministry has been unable to pay contractors and conduct maintenance and repairs.
During the launch of an online portal for housing applications on July 20, Robinson-Regis said the HDC owes its contractors and suppliers millions, and if tenants paid up the many millions they owed, the ministry would be able to pay off contractors and do the necessary maintenance.
Vieux Fort, St James
However, when the Sunday Express visited several HDC developments last Thursday and Friday, residents had a different point of view.
“I do not understand how the minister is saying they do not have money for maintenance and repairs, when we pay a maintenance fee every month that is added on to our mortgage,” a resident of the Vieux Fort development in St James told the Sunday Express.
“Most of us are not paying rents. We were never given that option. They told us they are only doing mortgages to avoid exactly what she is talking about now—people not paying. We are mortgaged with TTMF (Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company), some people have their mortgages with the banks. HDC has been fully paid for these units. And our mortgage money comes directly out of our salaries every month. It never touches our hands. And in that payment we pay a $300 maintenance fee. That fee is supposed to take care of things like repairs to the buildings, cutting the grass, etc. But nobody knows where that money goes.
“That money comes directly out of our salaries or through a standing order with the banks, so we cannot just decide to not pay. We have been paying it since 2019. If 100 people paid $300 a month for three years, do the maths. That is over $1 million.”
Another Vieux Fort resident, however, said when a meeting was called to discuss the issue, residents were told there was a balance of $63,000 in the maintenance account.
She said this does not reflect the money that has been deducted from their salaries every month for the past four years.
“An investigation must be launched. Where the money gone?” she questioned.
“Nobody does maintenance here. We do our own maintenance. We have to pay people to come and cut the grass even though money is coming out of our salaries for that.”
The woman—who said her mortgage payment is $3,800—added that while there may be people who are not up to date with their rental payments in other communities, that should not affect communities where tenants pay maintenance fees specifically for the upkeep of their developments.
“We have an issue where the roof is collapsing in one of the buildings, the guttering is not being cleaned, so now that we are in the rainy season we are having problems with that. We do not have a proper retaining wall, so there are landslides at the back of the buildings, bush is overgrown and we are paying maintenance fees to take care of these things,” she said.
She added that the ministry and the HDC must take responsibility for allowing the debt from errant tenants to climb over the years.
“They have not put proper penalties in place to deal with that. If they had done something about it sooner, they wouldn’t be in this position today,” she said.
Real Spring, Valsayn
When the Sunday Express visited the Real Spring development in Valsayn, residents said they were peeved by Robinson-Regis’ comments.
A spokesperson for the community took this reporter on a tour of an apartment building, which he described as a hazard.
On entry to the building, large puddles of water were observed in the hallways, staircases and in the doorways to apartments.
He said the building floods on every floor when rain falls.
“And the tiles are not non-skid tiles,” he pointed out, noting that a resident is currently seeking legal advice after slipping on the wet tiles, falling and badly injuring herself.
“The elevators do not work properly. Recently someone got stuck in an elevator and the fire services and T&TEC had to come and cut electricity to the building in order to get them out of the elevator. Sewage is coming into people’s apartments,” he said.
The man said even the doors in the building were faulty, with people getting locked in their apartments and having to climb through windows to get in and out.
He pointed to a river running behind the buildings, saying the river has not been cleaned and overflows with heavy rainfall, causing those on the ground floor to be flooded out.
He said residents in this community, too, pay mortgages directly through their salaries or banks, which include maintenance fees of between $200 and $500.
Those fees, he said, were intended to take care of issues in the community.
“The majority of persons are on mortgages, not rent. And we are paying,” he stated.
He said his own payment was $2,597 monthly, which is deducted from his salary.
Another resident told the Sunday Express he was most upset by Robinson-Regis’ comment that it was usually those who complain the most who are not paying.
“We are complaining. We have been complaining ever since we moved in. We will continue to complain until they do something. But we are paying. How is it fair that we pay maintenance fees, but she is saying other people not paying what they have to pay is the reason why we can’t get our issues fixed?” he asked.
Residents took the Sunday Express on a tour around the community, pointing out overgrown bushes, potholes, flooded roads and yards, and a gaping hole they said was recently dug by HDC workers to help alleviate the flooding. The hole, they said, has now become a mosquito breeding ground.
“Repairs here should not be based on what other people are not paying,” a resident said.
“We pay up to $500 a month in maintenance fees. Four years we have been paying these fees and we have been begging for security. In the past four years, five homes were broken into. Four cars were stolen. We want security. We are paying for that. They told us that money goes to TTMF and is disbursed to an FCB account which is managed by the Real Spring management company. We do not have access to it. If we had access to it, we could do our own maintenance.”
Ridgeview Heights, Arouca
Over in Ridgeview Heights, another relatively new HDC development in Bon Air, residents who spoke with the Sunday Express raised a myriad of issues.
One resident said after residing in the community for three years, HDC still has not paid off a WASA bill that was accrued before the property was allocated.
“I’ve been advised by someone in the system that it is a cash flow issue... I continue to get calls and texts from WASA advising of my debt,” the resident said.
Another resident said she, too, has an outstanding payment on her WASA account dating to before she acquired the property. She added that residents experience issues including leaking roofs, cracks developing in their homes where water seeps through during rainfall, and other infrastructural issues.
“They told us when we moved in we had a time limit to report any defects. But people didn’t start to realise the places were leaking until the rainy season. And by that time, the period to report defects had passed,” she said.
Here, too, residents said they pay a monthly maintenance fee as part of their mortgages, but are unsure what the money is used for.
Another resident said the HDC must hold contractors to account for shoddy work.
“They are saying the contractors are unhappy because they have not been paid. But what about the people who are unhappy because they are paying all this money for a home and still have to spend a set of money to fix it because the contractors did bad work?”
Oasis Greens, Chaguanas
In the Oasis Greens development in Chaguanas, a resident who gave her name as Ms Richards said she was at her wits’ end, as the walls of her townhouse are so thin that she hears everything going on in her neighbour’s adjoining townhouse.
“I can hear my neighbour’s TV, I can hear when she is talking, I can hear when she is walking around, I can smell what she is cooking...”
She said when she raised the issue with the HDC, she was told she could purchase gypsum board to soundproof her home.
She said she pays a mortgage of $6,838.05 per month, inclusive of maintenance fees.
“When rain falls water running down the walls and running down the stairs. I cannot be paying all this and this is what I am getting. So, when I saw on TV the
minister saying people are not paying, I laughed. People are not paying, but you all are not delivering.”
Port of Spain
The Sunday Express also visited older HDC developments at Mango Rose and Plaisance Terrace in Port of Spain.
Residents in these communities say their rents are low, some paying just $100 a month.
Several residents at Plaisance Terrace admitted to the Sunday Express they are not up-to-date on their payments.
One man said he simply did not know he was expected to pay. He said he moved into the apartment after the previous occupant, his grandmother, passed away and he inherited the debt.
“It’s one set of money, but I was not even living here all that time. So, I’m not paying that,” he said.
Other tenants presented a proverbial chicken-and-egg situation.
While the ministry says it cannot do repairs because tenants have not paid their rents, some tenants said they are not paying their rents because the ministry has not done repairs.
They justified not paying, saying the buildings are dilapidated and leaking and they have to spend money out of their own pockets to do their own repairs.
“I had an issue where every time the neighbour upstairs flushed his toilet, the nasty water coming down by me,” a woman said.
“I reported it to HDC and they gave me one set of runaround. I had to spend my own money to deal up with it. People getting sick from these things and have to spend a set of money by the doctor. They don’t talk about that. But they talking about who not paying.”
In colourful language, the woman declared she had no intention to pay the HDC a single cent.
Other residents, however, said they were behind on their payments because of financial difficulties and trouble coping with increased food and other prices.
They said they were willing to pay, but simply did not have the means to do so.
Tomorrow: Why Clifton Towers residents are not paying their rent