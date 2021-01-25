Parliamentary colleagues, family and dozens of mourners gathered at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Princes Town yesterday to bid farewell to former Moruga/Tableland member of parliament, government minister and educator, Clifton De Coteau.
De Coteau, who passed away last week at the age of 77, was known for his long career in public service and an active role in the current Opposition party, the United National Congress. Outside of his political career, he held many titles, including that of former teacher and principal at St Stephen’s College in Princes Town.
His funeral was attended by Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, former minister of education Tim Gopeesingh and numerous politicians who lined the church’s seats to pay tribute to De Coteau.
The approximately 50 mourners in attendance wore masks and adhered to social-distancing protocols.
The former MP was eulogised by his niece, Carlene Smith, and granddaughter, Cydney De Coteau, who said he may have been many things to many people, “but to us he is irreplaceable”.
A pre-recorded message from De Coteau’s daughter, Lisa De Coteau, was played, in which she recalled memories of her father while noting his impact on her life. Remembered as a man of discipline, she said her father left behind a strong foundation.
“My father and my mother built a foundation upon which I can grow and develop. I was allowed to be me, I was taught independence, self-worth, confidence and discipline. I was taught how to be a lifelong learner, I also learnt that when you have, even if it is a little, it is enough to share with others. I learnt how to look out and speak for those who may not have a voice and, if you fall, keep yourself up and keep moving forward,” she said.
Moonilal: Great memories
Speaking to the media following the service, Moonilal extended condolences on behalf of the UNC. De Coteau’s contributions throughout two ministerial positions and member of parliament were significant, he said, adding he will always be remembered for his service.
“We express condolences to his family and friends on this very sad passing. Many of us are here and very happy to be here. He has done great service in the field of education, sports, politics, and public service and we are very grateful for his service to the people of Princes Town and Trinidad and Tobago. We have great memories of him in cabinet and parliament and, of course, working in the UNC. Today in a way we are sad but we celebrate his life and service,” Moonilal said.
Asked about the absence of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the service, Moonilal said the funeral was a private matter, but added that Persad-Bissessar was likely to attend the cremation at Belgroves Funeral Homes in San Fernando yesterday afternoon.
“I want to note an overwhelming number of former cabinet members here, I checked almost ten or 12 and former and current members of parliament. It is our duty to be here to give a final farewell to our colleague, friend and brother. I am sure that appropriate condolences have been sent and we continue to put out for our departed brother,” he said.
De Coteau’s career
Clifton De Coteau began his career in the public service as an educator.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History at The University of the West Indies, De Coteau served as a dean of discipline at the Barrackpore Senior Comprehensive School and vice-principal of the Princes Town Senior Comprehensive School. In 1984 he returned to St Stephen’s College in Princes Town as the first past pupil to hold the title of principal, a position he held until 1995.
He then went on to join the Ministry of Education as a School Supervisor III for multiple districts and Area Superintendent for Continuation Classes for Moruga Secondary, Princes Town West Secondary and Rio Claro West Secondary.
Beginning his political career in 2003, De Coteau served as the local government representative for the electoral district of Inverness/Princes Town until 2010.
In 2010, he was elected as Member of Parliament for the Moruga/Tableland constituency under the United National Congress. As part of the coalition People’s Partnership administration, he held the title of Minister in the Ministry of Education between 2010 and 2012, after which he held the title of Minister of National Diversity and Social Integration as well as Minister of Gender, Youth and Child Development from 2013 to 2015.
He remained active within the UNC until his passing.
De Coteau was remembered by many for his cultural contributions to the Princes Town constituency, including the celebration of historical and cultural events such as Emancipation and Indian Arrival Day.
He was a member of the Lions Club, the National Kick Boxing Council of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Scout Association.