‘He’s telling vast untruths’

The words and actions of former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) officer Carlton Dennie on Monday, claiming he had instructions to fire all East Indians in the organisation, yesterday came under heavy criticism from both current Minister of National Security Stuart Young and former minister Edmund Dillon.
The two members of the Government sat side by side during a news conference at the ministry’s office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. Dillon, who currently holds the portfolio of housing minister, denied having any conversation with Dennie related to firing people based on race.