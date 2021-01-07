‘He’s unfit to lead our country’

Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper yesterday called for United States President Donald Trump to be removed from office if he does not resign.
“This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it,” said a signed statement Cooper posted to Twitter yesterday afternoon. “He should resign or be removed from office.”
The calls for Trump’s ouster come a day after a mob of violent Trump supporters—wanting to keep him in power—broke into the US Capitol in Washington, DC, as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
The counting was halted for six hours.
Democrats accuse Trump of inciting a riot that led to the deaths of four people.
One woman was fatally shot by police and three people died of apparent medical emergencies on Wednesday when Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol.
Authorities identified her as Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old from Huntington, Maryland.
She served as a senior airman in the US Air Force from 2004 to 2008 under the name Ashli Elizabeth McEntee, according to military records.
She was a member of the Air Force Reserve from 2008 to 2010 and was in the Air National Guard from 2010 until November 2016, records show.
Three other people who had come from out of state died of “medical emergencies” during the riot, police said.
One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths, police said.
Police identified them as Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia.
The three were on the grounds of the Capitol when they experienced their medical emergencies.
Several Trump administration officials have since resigned.
Looking at impeachment
Cooper’s push for Trump’s exit comes after three North Carolina congressional Democrats called to have the 25th Amendment invoked in order to remove Trump from office.
Representatives David Price, Alma Adams and Kathy Manning said they would also favour impeachment.
The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.
The vice president then becomes acting president.
The joint session of Congress ultimately confirmed the elections of Democrats Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
There were also discussions among members of Donald Trump’s cabinet and his allies over invoking the 25th Amendment, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said.
Rep Adam Kinzinger yesterday became the first Republican to publicly call for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The 25th Amendment, which was ratified in 1967 in the wake of President John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, lays out the procedures for replacing the president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.
“The president not only abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that gave fuel to the insurrection we saw here,” Kinzinger said in a video posted to Twitter.
“When pressed to move and denounce the violence he barely did so, while of course victimising himself... all indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, or even his health, but from reality itself.”
“It is for this reason that I call for the vice president and members of the cabinet to ensure that the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain of the ship,” Kinzinger said.
