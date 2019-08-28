A RELATIVE of the teenager in police custody after Polly Bahadoor was bludgeoned to death, said the young man was enrolled in a drug rehabilitation and psychiatric programme just months before last Sunday’s killing.
“The truth is the boy was really a nice person, it’s just that he had problems and he couldn’t solve his problems. He was in a mental frame of mind, he was not eating, he was not sleeping properly, he was not drinking anything and every time he go to eat something, it just bringing it back out of his system. He kept on saying that he seeing spirits and all kinds of things in the place,”the 53-year-old relative of Bahadoor said.
The teen lived at the same residence with Bahadoor but in a separate area with his father and one of his two brothers.
Bahadoor, 83, was at her home last Sunday when she was beaten on the head with a piece of metal. She fell off her wheelchair and died on the floor of her home.