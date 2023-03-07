A SANGRE Grande father of two drowned at a beach in Manzanilla on Saturday afternoon, as his wife and two children watched.
The body of 43-year-old Terrance Joseph was discovered by a team comprising his family, hunters and fishermen on Monday, 400 metres from where he disappeared.
Joseph, described as a “jack of all trades”, was spending the day at the beach with his wife, Melissa Joseph, and their two children, ages 16 and six.
Melissa said, “I work as an estate constable and when I came home on Saturday morning he asked if we wanted to go to the beach. He said the children asking so long and we never carry them. So I agreed.”
But Joseph was an adventurer, she said, and he began a conversation with a fisherman at the beach.
“He got some fishing line and hooks from the man and we started looking on the shore for bait. Then he went into the water and started throwing the line,” Melissa said.
Joseph caught one fish, she said, and decided to go deeper into the water, almost shoulder-high. “But he was a good swimmer so I was not too concerned. Still, I kept an eye on him. The children and I stood on the shore and watched him,” his wife said.
Melissa said her husband waited a while but caught no fish and she signalled to him to return to shore. “He started walking back and then he stopped. He was looking in my direction. I knew something was wrong because he was not moving. Then I saw him lean over and looked like he was doing something in the water. He didn’t say anything,” she recalled.
Melissa said she ran to get help and when she returned she watched in horror as her husband’s head went under the water and he disappeared.
“My children were screaming and we knew he was in trouble. We couldn’t find him,” she cried.
The Mayaro police, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Troopers Search and Rescue and Hunters Search and Rescue Team searched throughout the night and on Sunday but Joseph could not be found.
His body washed ashore mid-morning on Monday.
His wife said, “His body was wrapped in the fishing line. Now I know what happened. He was tangled in the line and couldn’t get out which he was walking back. When he stopped he was trying to remove the line from his legs. He looked at me and didn’t say anything because he didn’t want me to panic and come into the water because he knew I couldn’t swim. My husband loved me so much, he saved me. The last thing he told me was that he loved me,” she said.
Joseph’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.