Headache for farmers

Excessive heat over the past few weeks has been baking farmlands across Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in crop losses and headaches for farmers.
At poultry pens across the country, chickens are dying due to heat stress, while cattle farmers a reporting that their animals are now “skin and bones” because they are not getting the quality and quantity of grass they need to grow.
Farmers lament the situation is only expected to get worse, given the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service’s yellow-level hot spell warning for Trinidad and Tobago issued on Friday.
The Met Service warned that “extremely hot conditions” are expected over the next two weeks and can be dangerous to health.
It said there is an 80-per cent chance of temperatures reaching close to or over 34°C across Trinidad.
It said warm-to-hot conditions near 32.5°C or greater are expected to occur across Tobago.
In an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, president of the Broiler Growers Association Sudesh Ramkissoon reported that one chicken farmer in Las Lomas recently lost 3,000 broilers (chickens reared for meat) in one day due to heat stress.
“This has caused a minor shortage on the market,” he said.
Ramkissoon said chickens have been experiencing heat stress since mid-August.
“Around this time is usually the hottest time of the year, but the heat we are experiencing now is actually the hottest we have experienced for a while,” he said.
The Ministry of Agriculture’s website states that comfortable temperatures for poultry range from 35°C at hatching to approximately 24°C at four weeks old.
“Heavy and/or fast-growing broiler breeds can suffer from heat stress as they mature. Heat stress may cause the birds to suffer from heart failure, liver shock and eventually death, due to weakened body functions at this time. Heat stress reduces broiler production,” the website explains.
“Heat stress occurs during the hottest hours of the day and vary during the wet and dry seasons. If the animals are not properly managed to prevent heat stress during these times, they can die,” it says.
Expect smaller birds
Also speaking to the Sunday Express, president of the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago Robin Phillips said the public can expect to see smaller birds being sold at poultry outlets.
He said this is because excessive heat causes chickens to eat less feed, especially during the day.
“As a result of that, they don’t put on weight as quickly as they would normally do. Therefore, chickens are a little smaller than they would be at other times of the year. It’s a yearly thing that happens,” he explained. “This normally starts in late July and goes to about the first or second week in October. So chickens probably take five or six more days on the farms to achieve the same four or four-and-a-half-pound weight that we would normally put them in the market.”
He said during periods of high heat, chickens are fed during the night instead of day.
To combat heat stress, Phillips urged farmers to ensure their facilities are properly ventilated and have an adequate water supply.
“They probably have to put in fans to get the airflow over the chickens. It is a challenge for chicken farmers to make their animals comfortable to reduce their stress,” he said.
Cattle ‘skins and bones’
The relentless heat has caused no end of problems for cattle farmers, according to president of the Trinidad Unified Farmers Association Shiraz Khan.
Khan, a Carlsen Field livestock and dairy farmer for more than 40 years, said his animals are now “skin and bones” because of insufficient water and grass.
“Our animals are not getting the quality and quantity of grass that is needed. In this kind of hot sun, it’s difficult to insist on workers going and cut grass in this kind of weather. My animals haven’t had a good feed of grass for the last two weeks. And up to now the (Ministry of Agriculture) has not raised their hands to assist farmers in one way or the other with this heat problem,” he said.
“So we are fighting this thing all by ourselves. The Meteorological (Service) is saying that for the next two weeks we are going to have this problem—so who it is that we as farmers have to turn to, to beg for this help to make our animals comfortable in this time of stress?” Khan asked.
“Nobody wants to take the bull by the horn and deal with the situation,” he added.
Khan said compounding the problem were water challenges in the Carlsen Field area. “WASA is treating us like nobody. Our animals need water for the production of milk. Carlsen Field is one of the highest milk-production areas. But our milk production has been dwindling because of the constant bad treatment by WASA,” he claimed.
Hoping for rainfall
President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago Darryl Rampersad said in some cases, farmers have lost close to 35 per cent of their crops due to extreme heat.
“In most areas it’s who has water will be able to do production. Then we have some areas that depend on rainfall for crop survival. Areas such as Paramin and hilly areas, these farmers plant at this time of the year, hoping that we get rainfall. However, for these farmers it’s rather unfortunate that they will not be able to have a good reap this year due to the heat wave. And of course, this will have an impact on pricing,” he said.
Rampersad estimated farmers had already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crops as a result of extreme heat.
He said because of poor infrastructure, farmers suffer in the rainy season and the dry season.
“Last year during the rainy season, the Agricultural Society was pleading to have proper drainage works and so on conducted in the planting projects. It has been a year since that. So whilst we were pleading to have the proper means in terms of agriculture infrastructure for drainage, we also need the channels to water our crops,” he said.
“So it is rather difficult for us farmers, in that when we have too much water we cannot get rid of it; and when we have too little water, we can’t even have access to it due to the state of the agricultural infrastructure in Trinidad and Tobago,” Rampersad said.