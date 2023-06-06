THE country’s infrastructure has fallen into crisis, according to Member of Parliament for Caroni East Dr Rishad Seecheran and former minister of education Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who on Sunday called for improvements in its health and education sectors.
Speaking at an Opposition news conference on Sunday morning, Seecharan said the nation’s economy was only “a shadow of what it used to be,” and noted several issues that he said were affecting various parts of governance.
“Our education system is non-functional and not suited to the needs of the children of our nation. Our health infrastructure is in crisis, with citizens unable to receive the care to which they are entitled. Our social services cannot reach the persons who are in desperate need. The national security apparatus cannot keep us safe, and we are on course to set another annual murder record this year,” he said.
Gopeesingh spoke of citizens who were frightened, scared and unhappy, who he added were leaving the country by the thousands.
Responding to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statements on education at the Breakfast with the Prime Minister event at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in Port of Spain on Wednesday, during which the current education system was criticised, Gopeesingh said that the country had witnessed “a sad thing”.
He said the Prime Minister had failed to devise policies and programmes that would tackle problems affecting the nation.
“The Prime Minister elected to lead the country eight years ago and re-elected to govern three years ago in the best interest of all citizens simply threw up his arms in the air and admitted he couldn’t do the job.”
“Prime Minister Rowley, I am sorry to say that you really must hang your head down in shame. Apologise to the nation’s students, the principals, the teachers, the parents and then resign immediately from office ...this is the job of a Government, a Cabinet, every minister in your government, that is your job overall, Prime Minister,” said Gopeesingh.
Call for support for nurses
Seecharan cited the 2020 World Nursing Report produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) which noted a need for fair and adequate remuneration for nurses within its recommendations.
Seecheran said that nurses had worked the jobs of two or three throughout the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, dealing with shortages and carrying out duties outside of their regular functions. He said nurses were however met with a lack of support from the Minister of Health.
“Many complained of overwork almost to the point of exhaustion, and that the workload was ‘severe’ and took a toll mentally, physically, and psychologically…Minister Deyalsingh did not support our nurses during the Pandemic, and he does not support our nurses now. Because of the Rowley Administration’s lack of support, many of our best nurses have left our shores for greener pastures abroad,” he said.
He said that nurses’ salaries were among the lowest within the public service and that many were only given short-term contracts. As a result, he said, many were unable to access loans for housing or other assets.
“These short-term contracts create great uncertainty and depress the morale of those who are exposing themselves to great risk. There are over 3,400 nurses working on temporary employment in our nation’s hospitals and health centres. This is unique to the nursing profession, as the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), Ministry of National Security and other branches of the Government are not manned by such a high percentage of contract workers,” he said.
Citing a report on the suspension of a nursing programme, from which 40 nursing students have reportedly asked for $13 million in compensation, Seecheran said this was an example of a lack of vision and uncaring attitude to governance.
He called for the Government to immediately settle the claim and review its decision to abolish the programme.
“These 40 young women were highly motivated to learn and to serve their country…What could possibly be the reason for the Ministry of Education to disband this programme, in a country where nurses are desperately needed?”
“The Government must immediately settle the claim for compensation by 40 nursing students whose programme was abruptly and unjustly terminated. In addition, the Ministry of Education must review its decision to abolish the study programme, especially during a national shortage of nursing professionals. The ill-advised decision to cancel the course of study is having an adverse direct impact on the students and, generally, on the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Another issue facing the nation’s nurses, he said, was the raising of the standard of nursing education.
He said nurses were unable to specialise in advanced specialities in nursing and thus unable to qualify for higher paid jobs.
“They have heard only talk from those in authority to get all nursing degrees registered with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago. Minister Deyalsingh must also act with haste to remedy many of the contractual and workplace issues that our brave nurses currently face.”
“The Ministry of Health requested over $600 million in additional funds in the Mid-Year Review, with zero allocated to address nursing issues. I ask that the Minister provides a firm assurance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago that this would be undertaken,” said Seecheran.