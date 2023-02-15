Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

corona___new

The Health Ministry is seeking to recruit an independent consultant to conduct an assessment of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A newspaper advertisement invited interested people to submit applications for the position by March 7, 2023.

The ad stated that Government received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank toward the cost of Health Services Support Programme (HSSP) and it intends to apply part of the funding toward the cost of contracting one individual consultant to conduct an assessment of the Ministry’s response to Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Covid-19 and make recommendations to inform the Ministry’s response to future pandemics.

The Express yesterday sent questions to the Ministry asking why it was seeking to hire a consultant when Cabinet had appointed a committee headed by Prof Terence Seemungal to report on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry later yesterday issued a release seeking to “clarify” its rationale for hiring a consultant in relation to Covid-19.

The release stated that the main objective of the consultancy is to “review and assess the country’s public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic in relation to the health system pillars set out by the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations (WHO IHR)”.

The Ministry stated that in accordance with these pillars, the country’s public health response will be assessed utilising four core areas which outline key technical areas as follows:

1. Prevention-national legislation, policy and financing, communication and advocacy, Infection Prevention Control (IPC) strategies and immunisation

2. Detection-laboratory systems, surveillance, reporting and human resources

3. Response-emergency preparedness, operational aspect of response, risk communications strategies; and

4. International Health Regulations (IHR) related hazards, including points of entry.

The Ministry said the result of this assessment will assist in developing the health sector’s resilience, inform responses to future pandemics and contribute to operational readiness as it relates to future

disasters and emergencies.

The release did not address other questions posed by the Express such as the total funding from the IDB and the salary package of the consultant to be hired.

In January 2022, a five-member team headed by Prof Seemungal was appointed by Cabinet to investigate among other things, the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Committee spent three months at work collecting data and compiled a 105-page report dated February 14, 2022 to the Government on February 15, 2022.

In summary, the Committee stated that health institutions admissions, discharge and transfer policies for Covid-19 patients were within the ambit of international best practice especially as recommended by the WHO.

However, the report stated that the implementation of the policies during the pandemic were hampered by unpredictable staff shortages and staff burnout.

A total of 16 recommendations were made by the committee which included proper data management systems to be implemented and the urgent need for electronic medical records.

The Covid-19 2022 Committee comprised:

• Prof Terence Seemungal—Professor of Medicine and Chest Specialist, Dean, The UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences

• Prof Emerita Phyllis Pitt-Miller—Professor of Clinical Anaesthetics and Intensive Care, The UWI-STA and consultant anaesthetist Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex

• Dr Anton Cumberbatch—Specialist in Public Health and former chief medical officer;

• Dr Vidya Dean, DM (Anaes)—Consultant in Anaesthetics and Intensive Care; and

• Prof Donald Simeon—Professor of Biostatistics and Research, director of Caribbean Centre for Health Systems Research and Development, The UWI-STA.

