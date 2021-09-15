The Ministry of Health spent valuable time on Tuesday investigating claims made by Trinidad-born American rapper Nicki Minaj about a peculiar side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine she claimed was experienced by a man in Trinidad.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh described the ministry’s efforts to track down the man as a waste of time.
On Tuesday Minaj tweeted to her 22.6 million followers on Twitter that someone in Trinidad became impotent and suffered from swollen testicles after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. She said the man’s condition resulted in his fiancée calling off their wedding.
Minaj had earlier revealed that she had recently contracted Covid-19 and said she had the same symptoms as people who were vaccinated. She said American rapper Drake had also contracted the virus despite being vaccinated.
Responding to fans who questioned her absence at Monday’s Met Gala event, Minaj noted that there was a vaccine requirement to attend but said if she got vaccinated, it would not be for the Met Gala but when she felt like she had done enough research. She said she would also not risk her baby son’s health to be seen.
‘Trinidad’ trending
But it was this tweet involving Trinidad that caused the most discussion: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”
Her tweets caused a media firestorm with major outlets across the world reporting on them and commentators and various talk show hosts chiming in. Social media was also abuzz with “Trinidad” trending on Twitter for most of the day on Tuesday.
The furore did not go unnoticed by the Ministry of Health.
Questioned during the news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh said the ministry had attempted to verify Minaj’s claims and found no evidence of such an occurrence in Trinidad.
“One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real time to Ms Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false.”
“We did, and unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported side effect or adverse event.
“And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down, because we take all these claims seriously whether it’s on social media or mainstream media. As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported side effects or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or, I dare say, anywhere else. None that we know of anywhere else in the world,” he said.
Harder job
Deyalsingh said Minaj’s tweet was not helpful in T&T’s efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy.
To date, just about 32.1 per cent of people in T&T have been fully vaccinated. Around 39.2 per cent have received at least a first dose of a two-dose regime while 60.8 per cent of the population are completely unvaccinated.
The ministry has been campaigning and pleading with eligible persons to accept the vaccine.
“It certainly did not help us,” Deyalsingh said of Minaj’s tweet.
“We had to expend a lot of time and energy yesterday because suppose it was true? This is what happens with these social media tweets and Facebook postings. We have to research them because suppose it was true? We don’t want to be accused of just ignoring it. We spent a lot of time yesterday trying to track it down. So far, it has not proven to be true either in Trinidad or anywhere else in the world that this is a known side effect or adverse event of vaccination.
“But her tweet certainly did not help. Because people like her are social influencers and they do carry some sway. So, it certainly did not help and it will make our jobs a little harder, which we don’t need right now,” he said.