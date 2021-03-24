With Easter only one week away, health officials are warning the public against engaging in traditional activities amid the pandemic.
At the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, county medical officer of health for St Andrew/St David Dr Allana Best said: “We are now at the end of March. We know that the school term is ending this week so we now have to look ahead. I’d like to remind parents that camp activities are not currently permitted.
“We have to continue to safeguard our children and, certainly, families can do things as a unit and, where possible, this can be outdoor activities or in areas that are well ventilated.”
Her message to religious leaders is it “is also a good idea to have a list of persons attending each service, so that in the event a positive case were to arise, we can now promptly do a comprehensive contact-tracing exercise”
Technical director, Epidemiological Division, Dr Avery Hinds said as the end of the school term nears, and the Easter holiday begins, “We do note that there is the existing plan for a lot of movement, especially between Trinidad and Tobago, and while all of the existing contact-tracing activities and provisions remain in place, and there isn’t actually anything additional that can be done from our end as the health system, we do want to encourage very strongly the individuals who are travelling to exercise a great deal of personal responsibility in their planning and movement.
“If we are aware that we have plans to travel but someone has become ill, someone has been exposed, someone is a contact of a positive case, these are the opportunities that we have to reduce risk to others by changing our plans. We do not want to have information that we’ve been exposed or that we are actually ill and we take that illness with us when we travel.”
Stressing a level of personal responsibility, he said in order to reduce the risk of widespread transmission, both the health system and the population need to work together, especially within the next couple weeks to ensure the gains already made are not lost.
Hot areas
Breaking down the epidemiological statistics for the month of March, manager, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Epidemiological Division, Roshan Seeramsingh revealed there has been a significant increase in clusters from three in the month of February to 11 up to last week, with six clusters recorded in the Central area.
Seeramsingh said: “We see that Chase Village, Carapichaima, Balmain area, those areas are what we will say ‘hot areas’. Areas where we would have recorded a high number of cases.... Some areas in the East, Central and South have also recorded high cases.”
He added that County Caroni has the highest number of cases, though there has been the spilling-over effect of cases recorded in other counties, including Victoria and St George East.
Reinforcing that “Covid is still here and it’s just as dangerous as it was before”, Seeramsingh said it was important to continue to practise all Covid-19 measures in place.
Revealing additional behaviours contributing to the rise in cases lately, Hinds advised against gathering “and then moving from place to place with indoor gathering, bar-hopping activity, gathering indoors in a religious setting, triggering another large group or cluster of cases”.
Best also noted that through contact tracing, it was observed that people have become quite comfortable within the workplace and as such have not been wearing masks while at work, thus contributing to the rise in Covid cases.