Health secretary meets with Tobago’s Covid-19 Task Force

As new positive cases and Covid-19 deaths continue to rise, Tobago House of Assembly Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith B.Yisrael has met with the island’s Covid-19 Task Force.
The Division said in a statement on Monday that B.Yisrael met with stakeholders via a closed virtual meeting to discuss Tobago’s way forward in managing the spread of the virus.
A total of 34 stakeholders—including THA representatives, members of the Minority Council, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), faith-based organisations, members of the tourism sector, the Fisherfolk Associations, alternative medicine fraternity, national security, emergency management, local and international medical institutions, among others—were present.
B.Yisrael said, “The Tobago Covid-19 Task Force was convened to bring all stakeholders to the table. The aim is to critically review how we manage the pandemic, ensuring that the wants and needs of all involved are taken into account. Using a collaborative approach would ensure that we not only survive the pandemic, but come out of it stronger and more resilient.”
Measures to reduce vaccine hesitancy on the island were also discussed.
According to a statement posted to its Facebook page yesterday, the division said gaps in the system, suggestions and recommendations were made during the meeting.
The Corporate Communications Department of the THA yesterday said Covid-19 task force meetings will be held monthly to discuss key sectors in the planning and decision-making processes.
As at Monday, Tobago had recorded a total of 1,110 active cases and the Covid death toll is now 222.