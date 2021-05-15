Health system at near capacity

The parallel healthcare system is at near capacity, even as hundreds of new Covid-19 cases are being reported daily.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer, Institutions, noted that more people are being admitted to hospital daily than those being discharged.
She said, at present, 95 per cent of beds in the High Dependency Unit are occupied, and there is no space in the Intensive Care Unit as all beds there are filled.
Hospital ward beds are 66 per cent occupied.
With the exception of Tobago, which is at 25 per cent capacity, all other Covid-19 treatment facilities are above 70 per cent occupied.
The Caura Hospital is at 78 per cent, and the Couva Hospital is 71 per cent filled. The Arima Hospital, which was recently brought back on stream as a Covid-19 treatment facility, is already 85 per cent filled, and the Augustus Long hospital is at 90 per cent capacity.
The St Ann’s Hospital is at 80 per cent.
“Today, I would like to let everyone know that in our previous conversations we have been speaking about ten days, five days and seven days to go before the beds are all occupied. It’s no longer five days. It has been touch and go for the last three to four days and all our beds are occupied,” Abdool-Richards said.
“This increasing hospitalisation level really is a cause of concern because at this rate we are basically out of hospital beds, and if you require care you will not be receiving the best level of care.”
Abdool-Richards’ statements came before the Ministry of Health announced another 520 new cases of the virus.
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said currently, 43 out of every 100 people tested were returning positive results.