Fed up of having to navigate through roads dotted with crater-like potholes, residents of Barrackpore and Moruga once again staged fiery protests yesterday calling on the country’s leaders to listen to their cries.
Residents blockaded Gunness Road in Barrackpore by burning tyres and debris, claiming they were being ridiculed by the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
And in Moruga, residents burned tyres in La Lune to highlight their disgust with the deplorable road conditions.
In Barrackpore residents came out at daybreak, attempting to light tyres and drag fallen trees across the road but were prevented by police officers who were waiting in the distance.
“But as soon as the police left the residents came out again and lit fires and blocked the road with debris at around 8 a.m. The residents have been complaining about bad roads for a long time. It is getting worse and last Friday the Princes Town Regional Corporation dropped off some boulders here to patch the road. We feel they are taking us for a joke because they cannot expect us to drive our vehicles over those boulders,” resident Deonarine Singh said.
He said Gunness Road linked Barrackpore to Moruga and was used as a main thoroughfare. He said vehicles have been damaged and children were now unable to walk the roads.
“In this community children still walk to school and now they don’t know which hole to go in. It is dangerous and we are fed up,” he said.
Two weeks ago, residents staged a similar protest which led to a meeting with Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin and local government councillors.
“Then the corporation started dropping off boulders on the road but that is not the solution. These boulders will damage our vehicles more than the potholes,” Singh said.
The frustrated residents held up placards calling for the removal of local government councillor Rafi Mohammed.
Mohammed:
Have patience
The Express contacted Mohammed who said the regional corporation was doing the best it can with limited resources.
Gunness Road falls under the purview of the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
Mohammed said following the protests two weeks ago, residents were called to a meeting where they were allowed to highlight issues affecting them.
“We did give them a timeline of what we intend to do but this was delayed because of the bad weather we had recently. The backhoe did go in and cleared some drains and material was delivered. The corporation did consult with engineers and that was the material they recommended. It was be rolled and then sealed with asphalt. We are just asking for a little patience,” he said.
Mohammed said the regional corporation had also reached out to the Ministry of Works and Transport for assistance.
In Moruga, residents reminded the authorities that their community was referred to as the “landslip capital” of Trinidad and Tobago. And the recent rainfall, residents said, had worsened the road network.
Resident Candice Joefield-Julien said driving through La Lune Village had become dangerous and residents were demanding better representation. She said taxi fares had increased by one dollar in the last week and, although residents understood the drivers’ plight, travelling was becoming unaffordable.
Residents began burning tyres and blocking the road with debris around 5 a.m., she said.
“The police came and allowed the people to protest peacefully. A maxi-taxi was passing with security guards and they came out and started protesting too. I saw professionals going to work and came and joined the protest. This is a difficult situation here and something needs to be done,” she said.
Joefield-Julien said residents protested over bad roads two years ago but nothing was done to improve their lives.
Moruga MP responds
Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin yesterday responded to both protests, as Barrackpore and La Lune, Moruga, fall within her constituency.
Benjamin said she visited Gunness Road, Barrackpore, two weeks ago following protest action and met residents.
She said a meeting was held at the Rochard Douglas Presbyterian School where residents were allowed to raise concerns.
“The residents itemised their concerns, the main ones being roads and flooding. The local government councillors were at the meeting and we immediately took action. The following day a backhoe was sent in to clear the drains and watercourses. And we gave a commitment that the road would be patched,” she said.
Benjamin said although the Princes Town Regional Corporation was starved for material and funding, material was dropped off for road works to begin.
However, Benjamin said, the work was delayed due to heavy rainfall. She said work would resume soon.
Benjamin said the situation in La Lune was not similar to Barrackpore, as the area falls under the purview of the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Benjamin said she understood the plight of residents as motorists were faced with craters and landslips.
Benjamin called on Minister Rohan Sinanan to intervene and advise residents on when the roadworks would begin.
She said there were at least 15 landslips on the way to La Lune and residents were frustrated.
Benjamin assured residents that she would reach out to the minister for an update.
Sinanan could not be reached by the Express last evening.